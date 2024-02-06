YG Marley, Son of Lauryn Hill and Grandson of Bob Earns First Billboard Hot 100 Entry

The Marley Family legacy continues with breakout artist YG Marley, whose debut single has made the Billboard Hot 100.

The 22-year-old, who's the son of Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley, and grandson of the late Bob Marley, released his single "Praise Jah in the Moonlight" last December. Co-written with his 8-time Grammy-winning mother, the song is Marley's first time on the Billboard Hot 100, where it's currently charted at No. 74.

"Praise Jah in the Moonlight" samples Bob Marley & the Wailers' 1978 song "Crisis" and was performed at several Hill concerts during her 2023 tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 1998 debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.