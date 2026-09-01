Charlamagne Blasts Keffe D After 2Pac Murder Conviction: ‘His Arrogance Got the Best of Him'

Charlamagne Tha God is weighing in after a jury found Duane "Keffe D" Davis guilty of murder in the 1996 killing of 2Pac. On Tuesday (Sept. 1), the Breakfast Club co-host named Davis the “Donkey of the Day,” calling him out for years of public grandstanding about 2Pac’s 1996 murder that ultimately helped seal his fate. Prior to his guilty conviction on Monday, Davis had spent years giving interviews, appearing on podcasts, and even releasing a memoir in which he addressed events surrounding 2Pac's killing. Prosecutors leaned heavily on those public statements during trial, using Davis's own words as a central pillar of their case.

“There's an old saying, ‘If you give a man enough rope, he'll hang himself.’ Well, in this era, if you give a man enough microphones, he'll create exhibit A,” Charlamagne said in the clip linked above. “We not gonna sit here and act like Keffe D didn't earn this sentence. He worked hard for it.” He continued, “There was a time when investigators had to interrogate suspects. Now, all you got to do is give a brother a podcast setup, okay? … And it all starts with [DJ] Vlad saying, ‘So, walk me through what happened that night.’ Then people get to chatting and law enforcement is sitting at home watching YouTube like, ‘Hold up, run that back.’” From there, the radio host explained that avoiding consequences for too long convinces certain people that they are “untouchable,” and that “confidence becomes arrogance.” “That's what happened to Keffe D. His arrogance got the best of him and ego needs an audience,” he explained. “Sometimes people don't just want to get away with something. Eventually they want credit for getting away with it. That's ego. That's why I don't even want the lesson here to simply be ‘Stop going on podcasts telling your business.’ That's a basic way of thinking. Podcasts aren't the problem. Cameras and microphones aren't the problem. Ego is the problem. The platforms just give the ego amplification.” Charlamagne also criticized Davis’ legal counsel claiming that their client’s past admissions were for ‘entertainment purposes” and not factual statements, saying that clout is “another disease killing our country.”