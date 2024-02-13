Kanye West Responds to Fans Commenting About Posting His Wife Three Times: ‘Leave the King the F*ck Alone’

The artist formerly known as Kanye West doesn’t care what you think about how often he posts his wife on Instagram.
On Monday, the rapper, 46, posted the same video of his wife, Bianca Censori, 29, three times. The short clip features a scantily clad Censori at a party wearing what appears to be an apron that barely covers her breasts but not her nether regions.
“I just wanted to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose,” said Ye in a new video also shared on Monday from an airport.
“What I’m saying is I delivered the album. People still in my comments talking about ‘Why you post your wife?’ ‘Cause she make me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music cause I’m happy, you understand?” he added.
Ye continued, “So don’t ever say nothing negative. If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go fuck yourself. Seriously. Leave me— leave the king the fuck alone. I don’t care, bro. I’ma post my wife as much as I want, go post your wife on your fucking Instagram.”
On Saturday, Ye released his oft-delayed collaboration album Vultures Volume One with Ty Dolla Sign.
The 16-track LP was originally supposed to include songs like “New Body” featuring Nicki Minaj and “Everybody,” which samples the Backstreet Boys hit of the same name. However, Minaj opted not to clear her verse in light of her new album Pink Friday 2 being released. Meanwhile, a source connected to the Backstreet Boys told TMZ that Ye did not clear said sample.
Similar copyright issues arose after the first installment of Vultures hit streaming platforms. Donna Summer’s estate claimed that Ye used an edited interpolation of the late disco singer’s hit “I Feel Love” on his new track “Good (Don’t Die)” without permission.
"Kanye West...asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love," wrote Summer’s estate on Instagram Stories. "He was denied...he changed the words, had someone re sing [sic] it or used AI but it's I Feel Love...copyright infringement!!!"
Ozzy Osbourne took offense to Ye using an unauthorized sample of his Black Sabbath hit “War Pigs” when it was previewed at the rapper’s Vultures listening event.
". @kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," he wrote. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"
Ye has seemingly yet to respond to either Osbourne nor the Summer estate in regards to the song clearance issues.