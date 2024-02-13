Kanye West Responds to Fans Commenting About Posting His Wife Three Times: ‘Leave the King the F*ck Alone’

"Kanye West...asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love," wrote Summer’s estate on Instagram Stories. "He was denied...he changed the words, had someone re sing [sic] it or used AI but it's I Feel Love...copyright infringement!!!"

Ozzy Osbourne took offense to Ye using an unauthorized sample of his Black Sabbath hit “War Pigs” when it was previewed at the rapper’s Vultures listening event.

". @kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," he wrote. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

Ye has seemingly yet to respond to either Osbourne nor the Summer estate in regards to the song clearance issues.