Kanye West Reportedly Did Not Clear Backstreet Boys' “Everybody” for Ty Dolla Sign Collab Album 'Vultures'

Ye’s latest project may have run into a major hurdle before its release.
Earlier this week, the artist formerly known as Kanye West previewed a song from Vultures, his upcoming joint album with Ty Dolla Sign. In a snippet circulating on social media, Ye appears walking towards a balcony overlooking Miami as a song that samples the Backstreet Boys’ 1997 hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” plays in the background.
However, sources connected to the Backstreet Boys tell TMZ that Ye did not contact the members of the band nor their team for permission to sample the song.
The clearance of “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” presents an interesting challenge for Ye and Ty Dolla Sign. Vultures, which is rumored to be released this week, has “Everybody” on the tracklist shared to social media.
The song was also previewed during Monday night’s livestream “rave” event in Miami, which brought out special guests including Offset, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, and North West.
Whether “Everybody” will make the cut when Vultures hits streaming sites remains to be seen. Complex has reached out to a representative for West for comment.