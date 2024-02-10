First Ozzy Osbourne, now the estate of Donna Summer — Kanye West continues to face backlash for using throwback songs without consent on his new album Vultures.

West allegedly used an interpolation of Summer's 1977 hit "I Feel Love" on his new track “Good (Don’t Die)." The rapper was called out for it on Instagram from the late singer's official page, which claimed that Ye's request to sample the track was previously denied.

"Kanye West...asked permission to use Donna Summer's song I Feel Love," the account wrote on Instagram Stories. "He was denied...he changed the words, had someone re sing [sic] it or used AI but it's I Feel Love...copyright infringement!!!"