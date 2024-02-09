Ozzy Osborne isn't happy that Kanye West sampled his song "War Pig" and made it clear he wants no business associating with someone spewing antisemitic rhetoric.

The Black Sabbath lead singer took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to call out Ye for illegally sampling a live performance of "War Pigs" from way back in 1983. According to Ozzy, the Chicago native reached out to him for the sample, but he denied it due to Ye's history with hateful comments. Ozzy found out that Ye went ahead with the sample and previewed it at the Vultures listening party in Chicago on Thursday.

". @kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," he wrote. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"