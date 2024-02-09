Ozzy Osborne isn't happy that Kanye West sampled his song "War Pig" and made it clear he wants no business associating with someone spewing antisemitic rhetoric.
The Black Sabbath lead singer took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to call out Ye for illegally sampling a live performance of "War Pigs" from way back in 1983. According to Ozzy, the Chicago native reached out to him for the sample, but he denied it due to Ye's history with hateful comments. Ozzy found out that Ye went ahead with the sample and previewed it at the Vultures listening party in Chicago on Thursday.
". @kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'WAR PIG' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," he wrote. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"
The 75-year-old shared the message across all his social media platforms to make it clear he's not a fan of Mr. West. The dislike is pretty real, especially when last month Ozzy claimed T-Pain's rendition of "War Pigs" was the all-time greatest cover.
"This is the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever. Why didn't you guys call me?," Ozzy tweeted last month alongside a video of the cover. T-Pain caught wind of the post and responded, "You're always invited. Top of the list, every time!! Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from the greatness himself."
Kanye, on the other hand, held a listening party at the United Center in his hometown, Chicago, on Thursday night. Complex's Eric Skelton shared an article on the five takeaways from the night, including the album sounding finished, the production and curation being on point, and more.