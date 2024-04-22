Ye Jokingly Says He Would Love to Have a Threesome With Michelle Obama

The clip comes from Ye's interview with Laboy on The Download, which is set to arrive in full on Monday.

Ye also debuted his remix of Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That" during the episode before it was officially released via his Yeezy website.

As Ye revealed to Laboy, Future contacted him directly to see if he wanted to hop on a potential remix taking aim at Drake, with whom Ye has previously beefed and reconciled with before. "Pluto called me," Ye said. "I went to the studio, laid that, and then we went through the creative process of adding the chords, called the Hooligans, called 'em out in London to get on the joint. Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited. We was energized."

Ye's appearance on the show also comes as Donald Glover previewed a new Childish Gambino track featuring Ye. Vultures 2, the second collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, might be nowhere to be seen, but there's still plenty of activity going on with Ye right now.