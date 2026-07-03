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Bad Bunny's Ex Can Pursue Copyright Claim for Voice Note, Says Judge
Music

Bad Bunny's Ex Wins Key Ruling in $40M 'Bad Bunny, Baby' Lawsuit

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court revives Carliz De La Cruz Hernández's $40M battle over the iconic 'Bad Bunny, baby' tag and who really owns that sound.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Scores Legal Victory in 'Alien Superstar' Copyright Battle
Pop Culture

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment Beats ‘Alien Superstar’ Lawsuit on Wild Technicality

A judge tossed the 'Alien Superstar' lawsuit over a bizarre technicality, but the company suing Beyoncé’s team says the copyright war isn’t over yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024.
Music

Kanye West Makes “N****s in Paris” Joke While Testifying in Copyright Trial

Ye is being sued over an uncleared sample on a demo version of "Hurricane" that was played during an album listening party.

Jose Martinez72 days ago
Cardi B with red hair, wearing a colorful patterned dress, smiles while seated. Flowers are blurred in the background.
Music

Judge Dismisses Cardi B “Enough (Miami)” Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

In 2024, producers Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar sued the rapper, claiming she stole parts of their 2021 song "Greasy Frybread."

Alex Ocho109 days ago
Caleb Williams vs. George Gervin: 'Iceman' Battle Explained
Sports

Caleb Williams Files for ‘Iceman,’ NBA Legend George Gervin Pushes Back

The Bears quarterback is looking to trademark 'Iceman,' but longtime holder George Gervin says the nickname is already his.

Bernadette Giacomazzo112 days ago
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Pharrell Williams in a red suit and sunglasses stands beside Chad Hugo at a podium during the Songwriters Hall of Fame event.
Music

Chad Hugo's Claims of Pharrell Williams Not Crediting Him on Multiple Songs: What to Know

We take a closer look at an amended complaint filed by Chad Hugo, which features specific mentions of several songs.

Trace William Cowen127 days ago
Rihanna at a "Smurfs" premiere event, wearing a brown lace outfit and leather jacket, with a high updo hairstyle, standing in front of a themed backdrop.
Music

Paramount Sued Over ‘Smurfs’ Song Performed by Rihanna as Songwriter Seeks Compensation

Songwriter RØMANS claims the film studio used his songs in the 2025 film without permission. Rihanna is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Alex Ocho165 days ago
A person in a hoodie works on a laptop surrounded by multiple screens displaying code, suggesting hacking or cybersecurity activities.
Music

Major Record Labels Sue Pirate Group That Scraped Millions of Songs on Spotify

Anna's Archive, a group that claimed to have retrieved millions of songs from Spotify, is being sued by Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Universal Music Group.

Alex Ocho178 days ago
A hand typing on a laptop keyboard with a bright light in the background, creating a dramatic, futuristic effect.
Life

Adult Film Company Previously Slammed as 'Copyright Troll' Sues Torrenter for 'Stealing' 26 Movies

The alleged infringed titles were originally published on platforms including Blacked, Vixen, and more.

Trace William Cowen206 days ago
Nelly performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a black tank top with his name. He has tattoos and layered silver chains.
Music

Judge Rules Nelly Should Be Repaid Legal Bills for ‘Groundless’ Lawsuit Over 'Country Grammar"

Nelly was accused of cutting his St. Lunatics crew out of royalties and credits from his 2000 album, Country Grammar, in a lawsuit filed last year by Ali Jones.

Alex Ocho278 days ago
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Lizzo
Music

Lizzo Says the Origins of 'Sampling Laws' Are 'Racist'

She explained that sampling, which was born from hip-hop, is now "synonymous with theft."

tara mahadevan304 days ago
GloRilla in a plaid outfit poses on a red carpet, with a sleek hairstyle and earrings, in front of a backdrop with logos.
Music

GloRilla Asks Judge To Toss ‘No BBL’ Lyric Copyright Lawsuit

An Instagram user claims the rapper stole her phrase for the song “Never Find.”

Alex Ocho311 days ago
Taylor Swift performing on stage, wearing a sparkling dress with a pink and purple background, smiling brightly.
Music

Taylor Swift Files Multiple Trademarks Ahead of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Album

The pop singer is kicking off her new era by securing the rights to an array of goods for her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

Alex Ocho339 days ago
Two men wearing jewelry and smiling, showing off rings and necklaces. One is in a blue sweater and cap, the other in a brown jacket and sunglasses.
Music

Soulja Boy Responds to Plies Dropping Copyright Lawsuit Against Him: ‘Sit Yo Lil Broke Ass Down’

Last November, Plies claimed the beat from his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" was copied without permission on 2010's "Pretty Boy Swag," and later GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's collab "Wanna Be."

Alex Ocho487 days ago
Katy Perry smiling.
Music

Katy Perry Wins Trademark Battle Against Designer Katie Perry

The singer had previously lost the case last April.

Trey Alston600 days ago
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Chill Guy meme
Pop Culture

As Chill Guy Meme Goes Viral, Its Creator Is Threatening Legal Action

The Chill Guy meme launched as a memecoin last week.

tara mahadevan603 days ago
Sweetgreen
Style

Market Accuses Sweetgreen of Copying Its Designs

Market says it pitched a very similar collab for a Kale Camo hoodie with the company last year.

Trey Alston612 days ago
Plies, Soulja Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Cardi B
Music

Plies Accuses Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy of Stealing Beat in New Lawsuit

The 48-year-old rapper claims the beat from his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" was copied without permission on "Pretty Boy Swag" and "Wanna Be."

Alex Ocho618 days ago

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