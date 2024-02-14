Here Are the First-Week Projections for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures 1'

Yeezy’s last album that charted was 2021’s Donda, which debuted at No. 1 and remained in that position for a week.

Vultures 1 consists of 16 songs, including the title track and the viral North West-featuring “Talking.” It also boasts appearances from Playboi Carti, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Quavo, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, and more.

West and Dolla Sign first shared their project with two sold-out arena-sized listening parties in Chicago and New York. The pair are working on the next installations of the Vultures series with Volume Two and Three. The artists are frequent collaborators, having previously released, “Ego Death,” “Everything We Need,” “Real Friends,” “Only One,” and “Junya Pt 2."