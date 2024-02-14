Here Are the First-Week Projections for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures 1'

It seems Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign delivered with the first volume of their joint project, Vultures.
The two artists shared their highly anticipated album on Feb. 10. First-week projections shared by HitsDailyDouble show that the offering is on track to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Ye’s 11th No. 1 album and Ty’s first. Vultures 1 is anticipated to rack up 140,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
Yeezy’s last album that charted was 2021’s Donda, which debuted at No. 1 and remained in that position for a week.
Vultures 1 consists of 16 songs, including the title track and the viral North West-featuring “Talking.” It also boasts appearances from Playboi Carti, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Quavo, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, and more.
West and Dolla Sign first shared their project with two sold-out arena-sized listening parties in Chicago and New York. The pair are working on the next installations of the Vultures series with Volume Two and Three. The artists are frequent collaborators, having previously released, “Ego Death,” “Everything We Need,” “Real Friends,” “Only One,” and “Junya Pt 2."