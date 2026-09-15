Jay B Says He Will ‘Try’ to Make a GOT7 Reunion Tour Happen

Jay B addressed the reunion during the Los Angeles opener of his tape:roots North American tour, which supports his mini album TR.EE and runs through Sept. 27.

The group cannot currently align all seven members’ schedules, with Yugyeom and Youngjae completing military service through 2027 and each member signed to a different agency.

Jay B said he will “try” to make a GOT7 reunion tour happen, but stressed that the decision does not rest with him alone.

Jay B is being straight with fans about a future GOT7 tour. The K-pop star opened his tape:roots North American tour on Sunday (Sept. 13) at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, where a fan shouted a question about GOT7 hitting the road again. Jay B explained that getting all seven members together is difficult. “No, no, no, no. We don’t have time,” Jay B told the crowd. “I’m busy, they’re busy. So, we can’t match our GOT7 schedules.” After he pointed out that members Yugyeom and Youngjae are still completing their mandatory military service in South Korea, fans began to yell that they could reunite afterward. "After? … I'm not sure, but I'll try," Jay B said before suggesting that the decision to reunite isn’t only up to him.

The group also includes members Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, and BamBam, who have been focused on individual projects lately.

Yugyeom enlisted in the military on Sept. 29, 2025, and is expected to be discharged around March 28, 2027, according to Soompi. Youngjae followed on Nov. 27, 2025, becoming the last of the seven to begin service with a discharge expected around August 2027.

Even without enlistments in the picture, getting GOT7 in one room isn’t simple. All seven members are signed to different agencies following their departure from JYP Entertainment in 2021. The K-pop group’s last release was their Winter Heptagon EP, which was released in January 2025. Jay B debuted as GOT7’s leader in 2014 and secured the rights to the group's name after the JYP split. The tape:roots Tour, in support of his mini album TR.EE, continues through San Francisco; Tacoma, Washington; New York; and Dallas before wrapping up in Chicago on Sept. 27.

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