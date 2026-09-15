Music

Jay B Says He Will ‘Try’ to Make a GOT7 Reunion Tour Happen

The singer and leader of GOT7 was asked about reuniting the seven members of the K-pop boy band.

GOT7's Jay B in a black suit stands against a bright pink background with "W" logos.
Image via Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Jay B said he will “try” to make a GOT7 reunion tour happen, but stressed that the decision does not rest with him alone.
  • The group cannot currently align all seven members’ schedules, with Yugyeom and Youngjae completing military service through 2027 and each member signed to a different agency.
  • Jay B addressed the reunion during the Los Angeles opener of his tape:roots North American tour, which supports his mini album TR.EE and runs through Sept. 27.

Jay B is being straight with fans about a future GOT7 tour.

The K-pop star opened his tape:roots North American tour on Sunday (Sept. 13) at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, where a fan shouted a question about GOT7 hitting the road again. Jay B explained that getting all seven members together is difficult.

“No, no, no, no. We don’t have time,” Jay B told the crowd. “I’m busy, they’re busy. So, we can’t match our GOT7 schedules.”

After he pointed out that members Yugyeom and Youngjae are still completing their mandatory military service in South Korea, fans began to yell that they could reunite afterward.

"After? … I'm not sure, but I'll try," Jay B said before suggesting that the decision to reunite isn’t only up to him.

The group also includes members Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, and BamBam, who have been focused on individual projects lately.

Yugyeom enlisted in the military on Sept. 29, 2025, and is expected to be discharged around March 28, 2027, according to Soompi. Youngjae followed on Nov. 27, 2025, becoming the last of the seven to begin service with a discharge expected around August 2027.

Even without enlistments in the picture, getting GOT7 in one room isn’t simple.

All seven members are signed to different agencies following their departure from JYP Entertainment in 2021. The K-pop group’s last release was their Winter Heptagon EP, which was released in January 2025.

Jay B debuted as GOT7’s leader in 2014 and secured the rights to the group's name after the JYP split.

The tape:roots Tour, in support of his mini album TR.EE, continues through San Francisco; Tacoma, Washington; New York; and Dallas before wrapping up in Chicago on Sept. 27.

Shop for K-pop music and merch at Complex.

Related Stories

Kwon Yuri of Girls' Generation in a gray blazer makes a heart shape with her hands against a purple backdrop.
Music

Kwon Yuri Hints Girls' Generation Will Go On A World Tour for Their 20th Anniversary

The singer from the iconic K-pop girl group was asked about their plans for their 20th anniversary plans.

Alex Ocho6 days ago
Two images: On the left, Jung Kook of BTS in a red and black jacket with sunglasses. On the right, Justin Bieber playing guitar in a dark shirt.
Music

Jung Kook of BTS Responds to Justin Bieber Reposting a Video of Him Showing off His Abs

During the final North American show of the K-pop group's Arirang World Tour, Jung Kook wore an outfit that really showed off his physique.

Joe Price9 days ago
Singer G-Dragon of BigBang perform at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2026 in Indio, California.
Music

G-Dragon Tells Fans BIGBANG is 'Truly Back' at Oakland Concert

BIGBANG reunited as a trio earlier this year with a memorable performance at Coachella.

Joe Price9 days ago

Trending

1
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'
2
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
3
MusicDrake's 'FOMO' Has Arrived: Here's What It Actually Is
4
SneakersThe Best Air Jordan 9s of All Time, Ranked
5
MusicDrake Premieres 'FOMO,' His New 'Not So Short Film': Watch Here
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App