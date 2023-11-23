Quavo, Fat Joe, YG, Lola Brooke, and More Give Back for Thanksgiving 2023

Thanksgiving is the holiday where many come together to embody the spirit of gratitude and compassion over a meal and good company. This isn’t always the case for people who aren’t as fortunate.
This year, several artists are going the extra mile to show their appreciation for their communities by leveraging their success and influence to organize various charity events and giveaways, working to ensure that those who are less fortunate can partake in the joy for the holiday season. Take a look below at some of the celebrities engaging in acts of kindness.
Fat Joe
Fat Joe partnered up with supermarket chain Krasdale Foods to hand out Thanksgiving meals to those in need in his hometown, the Bronx. The rapper was photographed packing up groceries for families who waited in a line stretching down the block. “I remember when my mother used to have to borrow from my grandfather to get us a turkey and get us food,” Fat Joe told News12 The Bronx. “So that’s why it’s so important. … These bags got turkeys, rice, gandules [pigeon peas], yams, mac and cheese, soup. I mean, you name it.”
Lola Brooke
Lola Brooke, alongside her Team 80 labelmate Bleezy, generously served approximately 200 kids from the Children of Promise organization in her Brooklyn neighborhood, which focuses on providing therapeutic services to children and youth with incarcerated parents. Brooke’s gesture was a group effort with Sei Less Restaurant and co-owner Dara Mirjahangiry. Together, they offered the children an Asian fusion twist on traditional Thanksgiving dishes.
Ne-Yo
On Wednesday, Ne-Yo collaborated with Performance Foodservice to provide Thanksgiving meals for 200 single mothers and their children at the City of Refuge in Atlanta, an organization dedicated to assisting individuals and families in crisis. The org offers programs such as safe housing for homeless single mothers, skills training for the unemployed, and support for victims of sex trafficking. The Grammy Award winner, along with his four children, served up meals and later performed, took photos, and signed autographs.
Quavo
Quavo brought back an expanded version of his annual turkey giveaway this year to include his Huncho Farms farmers market to provide turkeys and holiday meals, household items, and gift cards in an effort to support over 250 local families in the Atlanta community. Quavo also released his Huncho Farms Cookbook with plenty of holiday recipes and healthy cooking tips.
YG
YG partnered up with the Zeus Network and fashion brand Rosecrans for a Thanksgiving drive in Compton on Monday. Through the rapper’s 4Hunnid Ways Foundation, turkeys and supplies were provided to hundreds of families at Campanella Park. The foundation aims to address issues including inadequate education, homelessness, and community re-adjustment through personal growth and development programs.