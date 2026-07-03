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Latest Stories

Pizza Hut Throws One Last Throwback Hurrah Amid Private Equity Sale
Life

Pizza Hut Turns to ’90s Nostalgia Amid AI Push and Pending $2.7B Sale

From BOOK IT! nostalgia to $3 Personal Pans, here’s how Pizza Hut is reviving its glory days amid a pending $2.7 billion sale.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
You Can Get Free Food at Chick-fil-A if You Dress Like a Cow
Life

You Can Get Free Food at Chick-fil-A if You Dress Like a Cow

From chicken biscuits to spicy sandwiches, these are the free Chick-fil-A items you can grab on July 14 — if you’re willing to go full cow in person.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Red Lobster Sues Ex-CEO Over Failed Endless Shrimp Promotion and Subsequent Bankruptcy
Life

Red Lobster Creditors Blame $20 Endless Shrimp ‘Car Crash’ in Lawsuit

Creditors say a too-good-to-be-true $20 Endless Shrimp deal, supplier contracts and a shrimp supplier’s profits helped sink the seafood giant into bankruptcy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Wendy's Employees Arrested After Spitting in, and Serving Food from, The Trash
Life

Wendy's Workers Arrested After Allegedly Serving Customer Food From Trash

Police say a customer's 'remade' Wendy's order came from the trash. Here's how a phone call, surveillance footage and a manager's admission led to the employees' arrests.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Waffle House Sued by Florida Man Who Fell While Looking at Ad
Life

Waffle House Lawsuit Claims Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Ad Distracted Customer Before Fall

The 84-year-old says a Strawberry Shortcake Waffle promo pulled his eyes from an unmarked curb he calls a hidden hazard — now he wants Waffle House to pay.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
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Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun Bets on AI for 'The Greatest Comeback in History' Following Bankruptcy
Life

Red Lobster’s 37-Year-Old CEO Wants AI to Help Pull Off the Chain’s Biggest Comeback Yet

Inside the 37-year-old CEO’s plan to use AI, nostalgia and Cheddar Bay loyalty to revive a seafood giant after bankruptcy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago
A busy street scene at dusk with people crossing in front of a Red Lobster restaurant, surrounded by bright billboards and city lights.
Pop Culture

Times Square Red Lobster Shuts Its Doors After 23 Years

The chain restaurant cited ongoing construction as an issue in generating foot traffic.

tara mahadevan30 days ago
Pizza Hut Sold to LongRange Capital for $2.7B
Life

Inside Pizza Hut’s $2.7B Deal With LongRange Capital and Yum China

What LongRange Capital and Yum China plan for Pizza Hut as the struggling icon bets on tech, turnarounds and a fresh start.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Carl's Jr. on the Brink of Complete Closure Following Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Life

Nearly 60 Carl’s Jr. Locations in Limbo as California Franchisee Plans Exit

Inside the downfall of a major franchisee as nearly 60 California Carl’s Jr. locations face closure, sale and pressure from the state’s $20 fast-food minimum wage.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago
Olive Garden Responds to Waitress Firing Over $700 Tip: 'Nobody Stole Her Money'
Life

Olive Garden Manager Breaks Silence on Viral $700 Tip Firing: 'Nobody Stole Her Money'

The ex-waitress says she was punished over a massive tip. Olive Garden claims a failed transaction and “unrelated” conduct tell a very different story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago
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In-N-Out Burger's 8,000 Sq. Ft. Vegas Location is Officially Open—and Records Have Been Shattered
Life

In-N-Out Burger Opens Record-Breaking 8,000-Sq-Ft Burger Palace in Vegas

Inside the massive BLVD flagship with rooftop views, exclusive merch, and the fan frenzy that pushed this In-N-Out opening into record-breaking territory.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
The First Dual Branded Applebee's and IHOP is Coming to Los Angeles
Life

Applebee's and IHOP Are Opening a 24-Hour Restaurant Together

Inglewood is getting a 24-hour mashup of pancakes, burgers, and exclusive crossover dishes as Applebee's and IHOP test their dual-brand concept.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Outback Steakhouse Sued for $1.5M Over Alleged Mashed Potato Slip-and-Fall
Life

Outback Steakhouse Faces $1.5M Lawsuit Over Mashed Potato Fall

Court documents detail how a bathroom trip allegedly turned into a face-first fall, medical expenses, an a fierce fight over restaurant safety.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
Will Pizza Hut Go Private Equity Yum! Brands in Talks to Sell to LongRange Capital
Life

Pizza Hut Sale Talks Heat Up as Yum! Brands Courts LongRange Capital as a Potential Buyer

From shuttered stores to a $100 million AI lawsuit, here’s why investors think now is the moment to sell Pizza Hut off to LongRange Capital.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
Slutty Vegan Founder Pinky Cole Claims Additional $4M Debt in New Bankruptcy Filing
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole’s Bankruptcy Filings Now Show Nearly $4M in Debt

New filings detail unpaid rent, supplier lawsuits, and mounting credit card debt as the Slutty Vegan mogul works to stabilize her $100M brand.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
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Pizza Hut is 'Going Retro' to Save the Company Amid $100M AI Lawsuit
Life

Pizza Hut Bets on 1980s Nostalgia to Survive $100M AI Lawsuit

Why TikTok is obsessed with Pizza Hut’s throwback restaurants—and how a nostalgic makeover became the company’s answer to an AI disaster and sinking sales.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
Red Lobster Shutters Its Last Location in Tallahassee
Life

Red Lobster’s Oldest Location in Tallahassee Shutters for Good After 56 Years

From $3.55 surf-and-turf to bankruptcy: how Tallahassee’s 56-year Red Lobster mainstay became the latest restaurant casualty.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Papa Johns Largest Franchisee Backs $1.5B Bid to Buy Out Company
Life

Former Papa Johns Delivery Driver Backs $1.5B Bid to Take Chain Private

A former Papa Johns delivery driver turned mega-franchise boss teams with Wall Street to take the pizza chain private at a steep premium.

Bernadette Giacomazzo63 days ago

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