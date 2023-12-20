Ice Spice Fan Gets Rapper's Portrait Buzzed Into His Hair

One Ice Spice fan is taking his love for the rapper to the next level.
A video of a man getting a “3D hair portrait” of the rapper on the side of his head is currently making the rounds on social media. Los Angeles-based barber Rob Ferrel, a.k.a Rob the Original, was behind the look, which features Ice Spice’s signature curly hair, her face carefully faded into the man’s scalp, and even some jewels to represent her earrings and necklace.
The “Princess Diana” rapper did not appear to respond to the man’s hairdo at publishing time.
Ferrel is infamous for his celebrity portrait haircuts that regularly go viral online, including Yung Joc’s 2Pac line-up from 2019 that recirculated again months ago. Other recent "portraits" include The Grinch, Michael Meyers from the Halloween film franchise, and Michael Jackson's zombie look from the Thriller music film.
Ice Spice’s star significantly rose in 2023 thanks to a string of successful collaborations, including “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2” with PinkPantheress, “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj, and “Karma (Remix)” with Taylor Swift. The recent Complex cover star was named the second most-searched artist on Google in the U.S., trailing behind country singer Jason Aldean. She also proved to be a popular Halloween costume as evidenced by her Instagram Stories.