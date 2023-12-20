Ice Spice Fan Gets Rapper's Portrait Buzzed Into His Hair

One Ice Spice fan is taking his love for the rapper to the next level.

A video of a man getting a “3D hair portrait” of the rapper on the side of his head is currently making the rounds on social media. Los Angeles-based barber Rob Ferrel, a.k.a Rob the Original, was behind the look, which features Ice Spice’s signature curly hair, her face carefully faded into the man’s scalp, and even some jewels to represent her earrings and necklace.

The “Princess Diana” rapper did not appear to respond to the man’s hairdo at publishing time.