Ice Spice Goes Viral for Betty Boop Halloween Costume

Ice Spice took a classic turn with her Halloween look this year.
The 23-year-old took to social media to reveal her Betty Boop costume inspired by the iconic 1930s cartoon. The rapper traded in her iconic red curls for a short, black bob and completed the look with a form-fitting, strapless red dress.
Ice Spice then brought “Wetty Boop” to the stage when she performed at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday.
The “Princess Diana” rapper’s performance may have been too hot to handle based on one fan’s gesture. “Why a fan gave me a bible after the show,” wrote Ice on her Instagram Stories with a laughing emoji.
Ice Spice, who was recently named one Complex’s 50 best New York rappers, has had a meteoric rise since her 2022 single “Munch” became a viral sensation. With her star on the rise after co-signs from industry vets like Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, it makes perfect sense that Ice would be a hot Halloween costume this year. The rapper shared some of her fans who gave their best turn.