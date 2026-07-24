Portraits

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Music

Ice Spice Fan Gets Rapper's Portrait Buzzed Into His Hair

The latest '3D hair portrait' from Los Angeles barber Rob The Original will have you in the hood like Princess Diana.

Alex Ocho951 days ago
Photo of Ice Spice and North West hanging out.
Music

North West and Ice Spice Link Up and Sing "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" After North Shared Drawing of Rapper

Ice Spice, as well as Kim Kardashian and North's account, shared a TikTok of North and Ice Spice hanging out and singing “Boy's a liar Pt. 2.”

Abel Shifferaw1243 days ago
Ice Spice/North West Drawing
Music

Ice Spice Impressed by North West’s Portrait, Calls Her 'So Talented'

North West posted a TikTok of herself drawing a portrait of Ice Spice. The rapper then gave her thoughts on the video, thanking North and commending her talent.

Starr Savoy1261 days ago
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama participate in a ceremony
Life

Barack and Michelle Obama Return to White House to Unveil Official Portraits

The former President and First Lady attended the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday. The portraits were done by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung.

Joshua Espinoza1420 days ago
Andy Warhol's iconic ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn’ sold at Christie's auction in New York
Style

Andy Warhol Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Sells for Record-Setting $195 Million at Auction

Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe was sold on Monday at Christie's auction house in New York for a record-setting $195 million.

Brad Callas1540 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar
Style

Kendrick Lamar Portrait Shot by Photographer Mark Seliger Being Auctioned Off for COVID-19 Relief

The charity auction of Kendrick Lamar's portrait is a part of RADArt4Aid, a fundraising and advocacy campaign from Mark Seliger Studio, Christie’s, and RAD.

edwinortiz2252 days ago
Michelle Obama with her portrait at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.
Pop Culture

Toddler Awestruck by Michelle Obama's Portrait Thought She Was a Queen

Michelle Obama's portrait managed to drop the jaw of this adorable toddler.

Katherine Barner3069 days ago
barack michelle smithsonian
Life

Barack and Michelle Obama's Glorious Smithsonian Portraits Unveiled

The Smithsonian has unveiled former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama's official portraits today.

NoraGrayceOrosz3088 days ago
Pop Culture

Instagram Moves Beyond the Square to Finally Embrace Full-Size Landscape and Portrait Uploads

Now all the lames who shoot horizontal videos will have even less of an excuse.

Trace William Cowen3988 days ago
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Style

Meet the 17-Year-Old Artist Who Scribble Draws Sick Portraits of Hip-Hop Greats

The UK-based artist pays homage to his favorite rappers with a series of quick sketches.

andrewlasane4178 days ago
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Style

Yung Jake's Celebrity Emoji Portraits Are Now Available as Dope Graphic T-Shirts

The popular art series is now a dope collection of T-shirts that you need for your collection.

andrewlasane4194 days ago
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Style

Graffiti Artist KATSU Painted a Portrait of Mark Zuckerberg Using Feces

Currently on display with KATSU's drone paintings and other works at The Hole.

andrewlasane4208 days ago
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Style

Yung Jake Has Been Creating Dope Portraits of Celebrities Using Only Emojis

See what one artist can do with just emojis.

andrewlasane4211 days ago
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Sports

Trail Blazers' Robin Lopez Shared His Portrait of Aubrey Plaza on Twitter

For #WCW, too? Robin is one slick dude.

Jose Martinez4276 days ago

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