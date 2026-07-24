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Ice Spice Fan Gets Rapper's Portrait Buzzed Into His Hair
The latest '3D hair portrait' from Los Angeles barber Rob The Original will have you in the hood like Princess Diana.
North West and Ice Spice Link Up and Sing "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" After North Shared Drawing of Rapper
Ice Spice, as well as Kim Kardashian and North's account, shared a TikTok of North and Ice Spice hanging out and singing “Boy's a liar Pt. 2.”
Ice Spice Impressed by North West’s Portrait, Calls Her 'So Talented'
North West posted a TikTok of herself drawing a portrait of Ice Spice. The rapper then gave her thoughts on the video, thanking North and commending her talent.
Barack and Michelle Obama Return to White House to Unveil Official Portraits
The former President and First Lady attended the unveiling ceremony on Wednesday. The portraits were done by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung.
Andy Warhol Portrait of Marilyn Monroe Sells for Record-Setting $195 Million at Auction
Andy Warhol's iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe was sold on Monday at Christie's auction house in New York for a record-setting $195 million.
Kendrick Lamar Portrait Shot by Photographer Mark Seliger Being Auctioned Off for COVID-19 Relief
The charity auction of Kendrick Lamar's portrait is a part of RADArt4Aid, a fundraising and advocacy campaign from Mark Seliger Studio, Christie’s, and RAD.
Toddler Awestruck by Michelle Obama's Portrait Thought She Was a Queen
Michelle Obama's portrait managed to drop the jaw of this adorable toddler.
Sean Hannity Claimed Obama's Smithsonian Portrait Included a 'Sexual Innuendo'
Really, Hannity?
Barack and Michelle Obama's Glorious Smithsonian Portraits Unveiled
The Smithsonian has unveiled former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama's official portraits today.
Obamas Select Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley to Paint Their Official Portraits
Very good choices.
Instagram Moves Beyond the Square to Finally Embrace Full-Size Landscape and Portrait Uploads
Now all the lames who shoot horizontal videos will have even less of an excuse.
Meet the 17-Year-Old Artist Who Scribble Draws Sick Portraits of Hip-Hop Greats
The UK-based artist pays homage to his favorite rappers with a series of quick sketches.
Yung Jake's Celebrity Emoji Portraits Are Now Available as Dope Graphic T-Shirts
The popular art series is now a dope collection of T-shirts that you need for your collection.
Graffiti Artist KATSU Painted a Portrait of Mark Zuckerberg Using Feces
Currently on display with KATSU's drone paintings and other works at The Hole.
Yung Jake Has Been Creating Dope Portraits of Celebrities Using Only Emojis
See what one artist can do with just emojis.
Trail Blazers' Robin Lopez Shared His Portrait of Aubrey Plaza on Twitter
For #WCW, too? Robin is one slick dude.