Are Ice Spice and Central Cee an item? Some fans seem to think so.
The Y2K rapper, 24, is currently in Europe for a string of performances, including a slot at the Wireless Festival at London, England’s Finsbury Park on July 12.
While in Londontown, Ice was spotted out shopping with the 26-year-old British rapper in videos circulating on social media.
Fans were also able to match a short clip of Cee driving his Lamborghini with a screenshot of Ice’s Instagram Story of her riding in what looks like the same whip.
The dating rumors might be confusing for some fans of both rappers considering the shreds of information we know.
For her cover story last October, Ice told Complex’s Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo that the UK drill artist was one of the musical peers she trusts.
“We've become good friends over the past year ever since he hopped on ‘Munch (Remix),’” said Ice at the time. “But we're gonna drop something new and exciting when we're ready.”
The feeling was apparently mutual, with Cee telling Complex that he deeply values the “Phat Butt” rapper’s opinion.
“I wish there were more artists coming up that we could collaborate with but it seems like it’s just me and her right now. I don’t know if I’m wrong in saying that but yeah like I definitely see the same in her,” Cee wrote via email.
He added, “She reminds me of me a bit. She’s just cool innit. Humble, down to earth, don’t really care too much about the shiny stuff; but also knows how to play the game. And you can hear that in the music, and see that in the moves that she makes, and I appreciate that because some people don’t really know what they’re doing, and they take it for granted or they don’t take the opportunity and run with it—but she’s really running with it right now.”
In a separate October interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ice confirmed she was in a relationship with someone but chose not to elaborate in an effort for fans “to keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music.”
An alleged former friend of Ice Spice named Baby Storme, 24, alleged that she was secretly dating her longtime producer RIOTUSA, 22, in a series of tweets shared in May. Storme also alleged that Ice had cheated on him with rapper Lil Tjay, 23. Ice never responded to her claims.
On the other hand, Cee was spotted with on-and-off girlfriend Madeline Argy, 23, on the set of his music video for “Wave” last month.
Whether the two rappers are simply friends or something more remains to be seen.
In the meantime, Ice Spice’s debut album,Y2K, drops July 26.