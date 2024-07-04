Are Ice Spice and Central Cee an item? Some fans seem to think so.

The Y2K rapper, 24, is currently in Europe for a string of performances, including a slot at the Wireless Festival at London, England’s Finsbury Park on July 12.

While in Londontown, Ice was spotted out shopping with the 26-year-old British rapper in videos circulating on social media.

Fans were also able to match a short clip of Cee driving his Lamborghini with a screenshot of Ice’s Instagram Story of her riding in what looks like the same whip.