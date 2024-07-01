Ice Spice’s ‘Y2K!’ Album Cover Is Good, Actually

Ice Spice hasn’t taken a lot of losses, but if you let the internet tell it, the album cover for her debut LP, Y2K! , is one of them. Since its reveal in early June, the artwork has been subjected to a month-long roasting session, with folks accusing the Bronx rapper of using AI and being generally lazy and unimaginative. She hasn’t backed down from the cover ; in fact, she later unloaded a similarly 2000s-coded alternative . If the alt was a concession, it wasn’t exactly a successful one: fans have bashed that cover, too. But Ice Spice shouldn’t say sorry for a job well-done. After all, by honing in on a garish aesthetic, she’s continued an authentic hip-hop tradition while generating attention for her new project. Being tacky wasn't an accident here—it was the goal.

A part of the whole deal is that, unfortunately, for many of us who grew up in the aughts, tackiness was a way of life. Just think about the frosted tips, and those damn Ed Hardy shirts and Von Dutch hats. For all the complaints about Ice Spice’s first Y2K! album cover, her biggest mistake might be that she pulled off 2000s-chic too well. The image sees the Bronx artist dripped out like she’s 24 years late for a Nelly show. She’s clad in lime-green boots, a Christian Dior saddle bag that debuted around the same time as Slim Shady and jean shorts that would inspire a T-Pain and Flo-Rida song. Posting her hand against a silverish brick wall that’s got her name graffitied throwback style, she looks back at the camera lens, which also captures an Ice Spice-themed subway and a trash can with the Y2K emblazoned in neon pink. There’s even an Ice Spice Metrocard lying on the ground in front of her.