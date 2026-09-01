Music

Girls' Generation Subunit HRS Officially Debuts With "Skibidi"

Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung form the latest subunit from the legendary K-pop girl group.

Key Takeaways

  • Girls' Generation dancers Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung officially debuted as the HRS subunit with "Skibidi" through SM Entertainment.
  • Their first single also features the B-side "Lowkey In Love," and the trio premiered both tracks at the 2026 CassCool Festival.
  • The unit grew from Hyoyeon's "Fake Kim Hyoyeon" YouTube series, though the members previously performed together as S.H.Y during Girls' Generation’s 2015–2016 Phantasia Tour.

Three of Girls' Generation's principal dancers have officially become a subunit — you can check out their new video above.

Girls' Generation-HRS, consisting of members Hyoyeon, Yuri, and Sooyoung, released their debut single "Skibidi" on Monday (August 31) through SM Entertainment.

The debut single also includes the B-side "Lowkey In Love." HRS premiered both songs ahead of their official release at the 2026 CassCool Festival earlier this month.

The unit's origin traces back to Hyoyeon's personal YouTube series "Fake Kim Hyoyeon," in which the three competed for roles including main vocalist, main dancer, and center.

Hyoyeon formally pitched the subunit concept in a video posted to her channel in September 2025, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

The unit, then-performing as "S.H.Y," performed a cover of Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It" for Girls' Generation’s Phantasia Tour from 2015 to 2016.

Girls' Generation itself launched as a nine-member group under SM Entertainment in 2007, and went on to become a global sensation with hits like "Gee," "Genie," "I Got a Boy" and more.

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