Drake Debuts New 'Miskeen' Face Tattoo At Toronto Party

Drake got some new ink and showed it off in his hometown.

On Friday night, the rapper rolled up to Canadian TV personality’s Tyrone "T-rex" Edwards’ Nostalgia Party where special guests like Fat Joe took the stage to perform classic hits like “Make it Rain” and “What’s Luv?”

During the festivities, photographer Brent Kore snapped a closeup shot of the 6 God with a blink-and-you-miss-it tattoo above his right eyebrow that reads, “miskeen.”