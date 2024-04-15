Coi Leray Debuts Two New Songs During Coachella Performance

Coi Leray kicked off her first Coachella performance with a special treat for fans.
The Grammy-nominated rapper, 26, made her Coachella debut on Friday night at the festival’s Mojave stage and performed hits such as “Twinenem,” “Don’t Hurt Me,” and “Players.”
To make “Coichella” even more of a special event for her fans, Leray debuted two brand new songs during her festival set called “Coke Bottle Body” and “Not in the Store," which appears to sample Lil Uzi Vert's unreleased track of the same name.
A unique doodle drawing appeared behind Leray while she premiered the new tracks as a teaser for her forthcoming animated film project, Dullsville and the Doodleverse, created in collaboration with Pharell and Lil Wayne, according to a press release.
There's no word yet on when the songs will officially drop, but Leray has been continuing to tease an incoming "new era" of music on her social media accounts.
Leray will return to the desert next Saturday for Coachella’s second weekend. Afterwards she will head out on the road in support of Jhene Aiko's The Magic Hour Tour in the U.S.