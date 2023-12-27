SZA Clarifies "Rich Baby Daddy" Lyrics, Said She Was Sick While Recording

SZA has clarified her verse on Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy," which also features Sexyy Red, after fans questioned what she was saying in the song.

The TDE singer took to her Instagram Story to clear the air over her verse where fans mistook her for saying something other than what she originally intended. According to SZA, people are having so much trouble with the verse because she didn't feel well while recording it, which is why she wasn't clearly annunciating her words.

She said she told Drake about her sickness that day, but the 6 God felt she sounded "fine" and proceeded to include her verse on one of the standout tracks on For All The Dogs.

"Y'all lmao I was sick w a fever n couldnt breathe when I recorded this and told @champagnepapi no one would understand me n I sound crazy. He said noooo ur fine anyways here's the lyrics to RBD once n for all."

SZA continued with a clarification of the lyrics that go," 'You been so good and you deserve to end your suffering, I need good dick n conversation can you comfort me. I got a feeling this is more than what we both say I got a feeling this is more than feelings. I can't let you get away .. feels good but it can't be love . Ain't a damn thing that I'd do ! Ain't a damn thing oooooo' just in case lmao love y'all."