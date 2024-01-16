Halle Bailey Talks Keeping Pregnancy a Secret: 'Honestly, I Stayed Off of All Social Media'

Halle Bailey was as private as she could be about her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, the actress-singer announced the birth of her newborn son, Halo, with her boyfriend, rapper, and YouTuber DDG. This week The Little Mermaid star shared photos from her maternity photoshoot and joined fans on Snapchat for a quick Q&A.

One Snapchat user named Lou asked, "Was the [sic] blogs and cameras stressful while pregnant?"

"So this is a good question," Bailey replied. "I mean, a little bit, but honestly I stayed off of all social media. I really tried to, just to keep myself sane and okay."

She continued, "I know that there was a lot of people who would always, like, comment and be like, 'We know, girl, we know.' And I'm like, 'Okay, that's great that you know. But I'm gonna just chill, you know, and that's wonderful if you support me, and if not, that's okay too. I hope you have a wonderful life."