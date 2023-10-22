Britney Spears Says She Gets a 'Lot of Joy’ From Posting Nude Photos on Instagram

Britney Spears is explaining why she loves taking nude selfies.

The pop singer’s Instagram account frequently turns heads for her posts, which include dancing and posing in different outfits, and sometimes posing in the nude. In her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears explains why she shares so much with her fans. According to excerpts from the book shared with The New York Times, Spears cites her desire to control her image after being photographed and having posed for others throughout her career.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” she writes. “But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posting the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

After the end of her conservatorship, some of Spears’ Instagram posts have sparked debate amongst fans and critics about her well-being. A recent incident where the “Toxic” singer posted a video of herself dancing with kitchen knives prompted police to do a wellness check on her. Spears later clarified that the knives were ‘not real,’ with some fans online believing she was merely inspired by Shakira’s knife dance from her Vanguard performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards just weeks prior.

Bombshell revelations from Spears via early excerpts of her book have been making headlines this week. The singer revealed details about her infamous head-shaving incident, becoming pregnant with Justin Timberlake and getting an abortion at the height of their highly-publicized relationship. Spears also confessed to cheating on Timberlake with dancer Wade Robson and detailed her fling with actor Colin Farrell.

The Woman in Me is out on Oct. 24.