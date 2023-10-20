Britney Spears Admits She Cheated on Justin Timberlake With Dancer Wade Robson

In her new memoir The Woman in Me, Britney Spears admitted to being unfaithful during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

As reported by British tabloid The Sun, the singer directly addressed rumors that she cheated on Timberlake with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson. She writes that she only did so after she heard the *NSYNC member had slept with at least one other woman when they were dating.

"[Wade and I] were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night," Spears wrote of Robson, who she was rumored to be romantically linked to following her abrupt breakup with Timberlake in 2002.

Britney said she was "loyal to Justin" throughout their relationship "with that one exception." Ultimately, they "agreed to move past" the infidelity, but she has accused him of cheating on her throughout their time together. She didn't name "another celebrity" that he allegedly slept with because the woman is now "married with children." Fans, however, have deduced that it might have been All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, who was spotted with Timberlake in the back of a car in 2000.

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999-2002 and were considered one of the biggest celebrity couples at the time. In an excerpt from The Woman in Me published by The New York Times, Spears said JT broke up with her via text message. She was "devastated" by the split, and the way he subsequently portrayed her as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy."

When they broke up, she dealt with it so poorly that she described her state as "comatose in Louisiana," while he "was happily running around Hollywood." As for Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" music video, which fans have long-speculated is about his breakup with Spears, she wrote that it shows "a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain."

Another recently released excerpt from the memoir reveals that Timberlake got Britney pregnant during their relationship and they agreed to get an abortion because he thought they were "way too young" to have a kid. "I always expected us to have a family together one day," Spears wrote. "This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. ... If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Britney also opened up about her two-week fling with Colin Farrell in 2003. "Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight," she wrote in the book. "As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet."

Spears' memoir The Woman in Me, published by Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books, is scheduled to release on Oct. 24.