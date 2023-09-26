Britney Spears Says Knives in Dancing Video 'Are Not Real’ After Sparking Concern From Fans

Though she pointed out that the knives aren’t real, at one point in the video, she hits them together and you can pretty clearly hear the metal clanging. She likely isn’t trained to dance with the tools either.

According to the outlet, Spears has a “fascination” with knives. Apparently, when her conservatorship was over, one of the recommendations was that she be kept away from the sharp objects.

Insiders told TMZ that she feels safe having knives and that she keeps them in multiple rooms in her house and her bedroom. A source said she "was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection."

A subsequent upload from Britney—as highlighted by TMZ and Page Six—seemingly shows her with a cut or scratch on her right thigh, and a red mark or scrape on her right hip. Her right wrist, as seen in the second slide below, also has a bandage.

Though the uploads came a day apart, the outfit and angle indicate the Tuesday evening clip was filmed in the same session as the knife dance.