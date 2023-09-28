Britney Spears' Knife-Dancing Video Prompted Wellness Check by Police

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram video prompted the police to visit her home and make sure she was okay.

TMZ reports that cops did a wellness check on the 41-year-old singer following her knife-dancing clip. Insiders said that a call was placed to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department about her knife video, which deputies already knew about. One of the officers also happened to be someone who had performed a wellness check on her before.

On Tuesday, Spears took to Instagram to share a set of videos where she’s dancing with two butcher knives. While her caption said that they were fake, at one point, she hits them together and they appear to be real, with the seemingly metal knives clanging against each other.