Memoirs

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Richard Pryor is photographed at 'Night of 100 Stars' event March 8, 1982 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Richard Pryor's Daughter Alleges Her White Mother Called Her the N-Word and Never Apologized

Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor reflects in her memoir on the heated argument that led to her white mother directing the racial slur at her.

Jose Martinez17 days ago
Lil Jon performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2026 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Music

Lil Jon on 'Processing' His Son's Death in Memoir: 'I'm Not Alone'

The producer and hypeman's son, Nathan Smith, died from an accidental drowning while under the effects of psilocybin.

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
Hayden Panettiere.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Defends Memoir's Famous Men Claims: 'You Don't Make a Story Like That Up'

The actor has pushed back on claims that she fabricated disturbing accounts in her memoir to boost sales of the new book.

tara mahadevan58 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by D
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Recalls Oscar Winning Actor Tricking Her Into Looking at His Testicles

The actress was 19 at the time of the incident.

tara mahadevan60 days ago
Hayden Panettiere with blonde hair in an updo, wearing a black outfit, stands in front of a backdrop with red and white text.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Claims She Was Once Lured Onto a Boat With a Naked and ‘Very Famous’ Actor

The 'Nashville' actress says the alleged incident took place when she was 18 years old.

Alex Ocho68 days ago
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Jamie Lynn Sigler Says Her 'Sopranos' Years Were Her Biggest Struggle
Pop Culture

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About the Struggles Behind Her ‘Sopranos’ Fame

Behind Meadow Soprano’s rise, Sigler hid an eating disorder, a secret MS diagnosis, and a difficult marriage. Now, she’s telling the full story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff smiling at each other at a "Girls" HBO event. Dunham wears a black outfit, Antonoff a gray suit.
Pop Culture

Lena Dunham Reveals She Cheated on Jack Antonoff, Recalls His Work With 'Teen Pop Star' in New Book

In her new memoir 'Famesick,' the 'Girls' star and creator looks back on the dissolution of her and Jack Antonoff's five-year relationship.

Trace William Cowen95 days ago
Brandy's 'PHASES' Memoir is a NY Times No. 1 Bestseller
Music

Brandy’s ‘PHASES’ Hits No. 1 on New York Times Bestseller List

Inside the raw confessions, past relationships, and personal moments that helped drive Brandy’s ‘PHASES’ to No. 1.

Bernadette Giacomazzo99 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Announces New Memoir, 'The Perilous Fight,' to Drop in September
Sports

Colin Kaepernick Announces New Memoir ‘The Perilous Fight’ 10 Years After Protest

From the locker room to his national anthem protest, Kaepernick’s memoir looks back at the years leading up to the moment that changed his career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Brandy performing on stage with a microphone; Shyne in a green velvet suit at an awards event backdrop.
Music

Brandy Speaks Out About Shyne's Dating Claims, Says They Merely Had 'Platonic Friendship'

Brandy says her and Shyne’s past friendship is “being mischaracterized.”

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
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Bunnie Xo is Turning Her Memoir Into a Movie—And She Wants This Actor to Play Her
Pop Culture

Bunnie Xo Wants Jack Black to Play Her in 'Stripped Down' Movie

Inside the wild Hollywood plans for Bunnie Xo’s raw memoir, from Jelly Roll love story to her dream casting twist.

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
Susan Lucci Recalls Working with Michael B. Jordan on 'All My Children': 'Terrific Young Man'
Pop Culture

Susan Lucci Recalls Working With Michael B. Jordan on ‘All My Children’: 'Terrific Young Man'

The Oscar nominee played Reggie Montgomery, the adopted son of Erica Kane’s longtime on-again, off-again lover, Jack Montgomery, for three years.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Da Brat and wife Judy
Music

Da Brat Says Texting an Ex About Their 'Pretty Feet' Led to Her Wife Throwing Her Phone

Da Brat and her wife, Judy Dupart, released their book, 'The Way Love Goes.'

tara mahadevan165 days ago
R. Kelly Victim Reshonda Landfair Breaks Her Silence: 'I Was Not Just the R. Kelly Girl'
Pop Culture

R. Kelly Survivor Reshonda Landfair Speaks Out in First Public Interview

Reshonda Landfair, who testified anonymously in the R. Kelly trials, speaks publicly for the first time in a new Rolling Stone interview.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
Author Jennette McCurdy during an interview on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.
Pop Culture

Jennette McCurdy Says Writing Book About Teen Dating Adult Man Gave Her 'Closure'

In her new book 'Half His Age,' the former child actress loosely recounts her time dating an older man while she was a teen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams177 days ago
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Teddy Riley Tell-All Memoir, 'Remember the Times,' Will Be Released Feb. 10
Pop Culture

Teddy Riley’s Tell-All Memoir ‘Remember the Times’ Set for Feb. 10 Release

Co-authored with Jake Brown, the memoir delves into Teddy Riley's influential career and his role in evolving the music industry over four decades.

Bernadette Giacomazzo184 days ago
Rick Ross on stage, wearing sunglasses, a star-patterned shirt, and a thick chain necklace, with a red background.
Music

Rick Ross Says He Had Mushroom-Induced Seizure on an Airplane

The rapper reflects on seizures, drug use, and survival in his latest memoir.

Mark Elibert213 days ago
Laverne Cox Unveils Cover for Upcoming Memoir, 'Transcendant'
Pop Culture

Laverne Cox Reveals First Look at New Memoir ‘Transcendent’

'Transcendent' will be out on Gallery Books in June 2026.

Bernadette Giacomazzo227 days ago

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