Will Smith Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship With 2Pac: 'I Wanted Jada to Look at Me Like That'
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Pop Culture
Will Smith addresses his wife Jada's relationship with Tupac in his new memoir, admitting that he had a "raging jealousy" of the late rapper.Brad Callas
Pop Culture
Will Smith Reveals 'Fresh Prince' Co-Star Karyn Parsons Rejected Dating Him, Shares Why He's Glad She Did
In his new memoir 'Will,' Will Smith dives deep into his relationships with his wife, his kids, and of course his time on 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.'Jordan Rose
Antonio Michael Downing, a.k.a. John Orpheus, talks about colonial education and African roots, and working on 'Saga Boy' the book and album.Kyle Mullin
Music
RZA and ODB Manager Sophia Chang Gets Advice From Method Man and Raphael Saadiq in New Audiobook Excerpt
In this exclusive excerpt from her Audible Original memoir 'The Baddest Bitch in the Room,' Sophia Chang recalls when famous friends shared some harsh truths.Shawn Setaro