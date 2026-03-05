The 15 Best BLACKPINK Songs, Ranked

When K-pop super-label YG Entertainment introduced BLACKPINK in August 2016, the Korean music industry had no shortage of polished girl groups. What it didn't have was an act that could capture the world's attention upon debut and top the charts both at home and abroad.

A decade later, the quartet of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have sunk their teeth into pop culture and refuse to let go. During the first two months of 2026 alone, BLACKPINK closed out their first all-stadium tour, became the first musicians to earn 100 million subscribers on YouTube, and set a new sales record when their new project DEADLINE sold over 1.4 million copies worldwide on its first day.

But the blueprint for widespread impact was embedded in BLACKPINK's name from the beginning. "Pink," typically coded as a soft, feminine color, gets an entirely new edge the moment "Black" enters the picture, adding mystery, sophistication, and an edge; all making the perfect name for a group that refuses to be defined by one sound, style, or genre.

For all the accolades and spectacle of their careers, BLACKPINK have backed it up with a catalog that is far smarter, textured, and emotionally varied than a mainstream reputation suggests. From minimalist hip-hop to disco-kissed synth-pop to singles incorporating traditional Korean instruments, BLACKPINK's discography has always favored quality over bloat, delivering a pristine body of work over the past ten years. These are Complex's picks for their 15 best songs. Enjoy the hits and shop the exclusive limited-edition capsule collab between BLACKPINK, Disney and Complex.