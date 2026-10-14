ASAP Rocky Calls Playboi Carti the 'Godfather' of New Rage-Vamp Music

ASAP Rocky is claiming a major role in the rise of rage-vamp rap, calling Playboi Carti the "godfather" of the sound and crediting his own AWGE camp for helping shape the genre's direction.

In a new interview with Complex, Rocky described Carti as an artist whose rise traces back to his own influence.

"My artist that I birthed is like the godfather of the new contemporary rage-vamp music,” he said. “And he came from A$AP. He came from AWGE. He is still signed to AWGE. At the end of the day, if that's what hip hop is going — and that's where it's going — then technically I'm somewhat responsible for whatever it is and whatever it turns into. So I'm more embraceful towards it, even if I don't get it, even if it's not for me.”

Carti signed to AWGE in 2016 before securing his deal with Interscope and later established his own Opium imprint.

Rocky acknowledged the popularity of rock-star aesthetics and rage music while viewing them as extensions of hip-hop.