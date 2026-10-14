ASAP Rocky Calls Playboi Carti the 'Godfather' of New Rage-Vamp Music

Key Takeaways
- ASAP Rocky calls Playboi Carti the “godfather” of contemporary rage-vamp music and says his own influence and AWGE camp helped shape the sound.
- Rocky views rage and rock-star aesthetics as extensions of hip-hop, saying he embraces the movement even when it is not for him because he is “somewhat responsible” for where it goes.
- Carti joined AWGE in 2016 before launching Opium, while Rocky says he has always encouraged the trendsetter to build his own identity and operate as his own boss.
ASAP Rocky is claiming a major role in the rise of rage-vamp rap, calling Playboi Carti the "godfather" of the sound and crediting his own AWGE camp for helping shape the genre's direction.
In a new interview with Complex, Rocky described Carti as an artist whose rise traces back to his own influence.
"My artist that I birthed is like the godfather of the new contemporary rage-vamp music,” he said. “And he came from A$AP. He came from AWGE. He is still signed to AWGE. At the end of the day, if that's what hip hop is going — and that's where it's going — then technically I'm somewhat responsible for whatever it is and whatever it turns into. So I'm more embraceful towards it, even if I don't get it, even if it's not for me.”
Carti signed to AWGE in 2016 before securing his deal with Interscope and later established his own Opium imprint.
Rocky acknowledged the popularity of rock-star aesthetics and rage music while viewing them as extensions of hip-hop.
“I know what's popularized more now is the rock star shit and all that other rage shit,” Rocky said. “But that's just another derivative of hip-hop. So essentially, I'm not worried at all. I let nature take its course because no matter what, I'm the godfather of this shit.”
Despite claiming a foundational role in Carti's development, Rocky has always stressed the importance of allowing the rapper to build his own identity.
"I always wanted to let Carti be his own man, and he a boss," Rocky said during an interview with DJ Akademiks in January. "I ain't all up in the videos dancing, like I'm on my Suge [Knight] shit right now. That’s not necessary. He doing his thing, you know what I'm saying? And it's just like: he a man in his own light and … he a trendsetter in his own light."
Carti has similarly praised their relationship, calling his connection with Rocky "one of the best things that could ever happen to me in my life" in a November 2023 interview with Numéro Berlin.
Ahead of the release of Don’t Be Dumb: Disc 2, Rocky is preparing to release his new single and video "Shroom Clouds" on Friday.