Anuel AA Says He's 'Not a Player' as He Asks Karol G to 'Unblock' Him

The Puerto Rican rapper called "Vuelve" one of the year’s best trap songs and confirmed it as another single from his upcoming album, RHLM 2.

Anuel AA has made a very public plea to his ex-fiancée Karol G, asking the pop star to unblock him on social media. On Friday (October 9), while promoting his new single "Vuelve" (which means "come back" in Spanish), the Puerto Rican rapper took to Instagram with a direct message for the Colombian superstar.

"Karol G, unblock me babe," Anuel wrote in Spanish along with laughing emojis. "It’s not that I’m a player, it’s just that I fall deeply in love."

He continued: "'Vuelve' has been released [and] this song is another single from [my upcoming album] RHLM 2. I challenge anyone in the genre to make a better trap [song] than this song… For now #LasMasBonitasSonPutas and #Vuelve are the best trap [songs] of the year!!!! [goat emojis] You can all suck my dick, you dick peelers [goat emojis]."

What happened between Karol G and Anuel AA?

It's widely-believed by fans on both sides of the aisle that Karol took shots at Anuel in her verses on hit singles like "MAMIII" with Becky G and "TQG" with Shakira. Following his breakup from Yailin, Anuel released the singles "Mas Rica Que Ayer" and "Mi Exxx" in early 2023, which were also believed to include references to Karol. Not long after, Anuel launched a heated campaign on social media against Karol's then-boyfriend Feid.

In a May 2023 post shared to Instagram, Anuel posed with a poster reading "Fuck Ferxxo" [Ferxxo is one of Feid's nicknames]. He captioned the post: "I dedicate this one to your boyfriend, bb." During his performance at the 2023 Premio's Tu Música Urbano, Anuel wore a shirt with the single cover of their single "Secreto" and text underneath reading: "You're with FEID but you know you're mine."

While she did not outright name Anuel, Karol G hinted at the "toxic" nature of their relationship during her 2025 Netflix documentary, Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful. "My past relationship was very toxic, getting out of there, I would wake up and I felt like a person that had no value," she said in Spanish, per Remezcla. "I couldn’t see success. I couldn’t see greatness. I did feel like it was something that I wasn’t going to be able to get out of."

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