2hollis Announces New Album ‘Pirouette' With Cover Artwork by Yoshitaka Amano

Key Takeaways
- 2hollis will release his fifth studio album, ‘Pirouette,’ on Nov. 11 via Interscope Records.
- ‘Final Fantasy’ and ‘Vampire Hunter D’ artist Yoshitaka Amano created the hand-drawn cover, saying 2hollis felt “as though he had stepped directly out of one of my paintings.”
- Singles “Hurt” and “Sex” preview the album, which follows star’s No. 11 debut on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart and a run of sold-out tours and major festivals.
2hollis is gearing up for his next album.
The artist confirmed on Tuesday (Sept. 22) that his fifth studio album Pirouette will arrive on Nov. 11 via Interscope Records.
2hollis’ Pirouette is available to pre-order at Complex in a variety of formats, including vinyl and CD.
According to a press release, the album cover’s design came from Yoshitaka Amano, the Japanese visual artist who has done work for Final Fantasy, The Guinn Saga, and Vampire Hunter D.
“There is a delicate, sensitive quality to 2hollis that aligned perfectly with the image I had in mind for the artwork,” Amano said in a press statement. “He felt very close to the kind of character I have always drawn—as though he had stepped directly out of one of my paintings … Rather than having to adapt my style to fit him, I was able to portray him naturally within my own world. The piece feels closely connected to the work I have been creating throughout my career.”
Two songs have already kicked off the era: “Hurt” arrived in late July, and “Sex” dropped last week.
Following the release of his album Star, which reached No. 11 on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums Chart in last April, 2hollis hit the festival circuit with high-profile performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas. In addition to the festivals, 2hollis completed a sold-out North American and European tour in support of the Star album.