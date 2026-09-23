2hollis Announces New Album ‘Pirouette' With Cover Artwork by Yoshitaka Amano

The artist confirmed on Tuesday (Sept. 22) that his fifth studio album Pirouette will arrive on Nov. 11 via Interscope Records.

According to a press release, the album cover’s design came from Yoshitaka Amano, the Japanese visual artist who has done work for Final Fantasy, The Guinn Saga, and Vampire Hunter D.

“There is a delicate, sensitive quality to 2hollis that aligned perfectly with the image I had in mind for the artwork,” Amano said in a press statement. “He felt very close to the kind of character I have always drawn—as though he had stepped directly out of one of my paintings … Rather than having to adapt my style to fit him, I was able to portray him naturally within my own world. The piece feels closely connected to the work I have been creating throughout my career.”

Two songs have already kicked off the era: “Hurt” arrived in late July, and “Sex” dropped last week.

Following the release of his album Star, which reached No. 11 on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums Chart in last April, 2hollis hit the festival circuit with high-profile performances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, and ComplexCon 2025 in Las Vegas. In addition to the festivals, 2hollis completed a sold-out North American and European tour in support of the Star album.