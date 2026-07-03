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36 years since the first FINAL FANTASY hit the NES, the fantasy franchise launches its 16th mainline instalment.James Keith
We talked to Hironobu Sakaguchi about his career highlights, his inspirations and interests in modern gaming, and his one-time foray into directing movies.Calum Marsh
From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this June.Kevin Wong
Mark your calanders for 30 September, Final Fantasy 15 is comingJerry Gadiano