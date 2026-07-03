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Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster
Pop Culture

Final Fantasy X, X-2 HD Remaster Arriving to Nintendo Switch 2

With high speed mode and a toggle for random encounters.

Trey Alston39 days ago
Two people posing against a red background. One wears a white T-shirt and bucket hat, the other a black hoodie and shorts.
Style

Jollibee x FINAL FANTASY XIV Merch Collection: How to Buy

Co-branded hoodies, tees, and crewnecks from the Jollibee x 'FFXIV' collab are available on Complex.

Complex Staff89 days ago
Portrait of Japanese video games developer Naoki Yoshida, photographed in London on November 21, 2019. Yoshida is best known for his work on the Final Fantasy series of games.
Pop Culture

Final Fantasy Boss Says Younger Players Aren’t Connecting With the Series

Naoki Yoshida points to long release gaps as a reason younger players aren’t connecting.

Holly Riordan117 days ago
Final Fantasy VII
Pop Culture

Square Enix Dropped a Surprise 'Final Fantasy 7' Remake Demo and Fans Are Hyped

Square Enix has released a demo for the 'Final Fantasy VII' remake on PS4.

Joe Price2329 days ago
reese laflare
Music

Reese LaFlare Drops Sophomore Album 'Final Fantasy'

Reese's album 'Final Fantasy' is a nod to the video game of the same name.

tara mahadevan2444 days ago
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Final Fantasy
Pop Culture

Square Enix Shares Another Action-Packed Trailer for 'Final Fantasy VII Remake'

'Final Fantasy VII' is often regarded as one of the best games of all-time, and remains a favorite among the Final Fantasy community to this day.

Joe Price2503 days ago
Final Fantasy
Pop Culture

'Final Fantasy' Being Adapted as a Live-Action TV Series

'Final Fantasy' is one of the most iconic and longest-running video game series around, and now it's getting a live-action TV adaptation.

Joe Price2579 days ago
Katy Perry
Music

Katy Perry Previews Appearance in 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' Mobile Game

Square Enix's 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' mobile game has been going strong since 2016, and later this week Katy Perry will be joining the game.

Joe Price2778 days ago
Kingdom Hearts 3
Pop Culture

'Kingdom Hearts III' to Include 'Wreck-It Ralph' Summon

It should be coming out later this year.

Joshua Espinoza2983 days ago
Pop Culture

Check out the New Mind Blowing Battle Footage for Final Fantasy XV

Only a game like this can come from the minds of Japanese developers

Jerry Gadiano3821 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ten Movies Based On Video Games You Never Knew Existed

If you've seen any of these movies then may God grant peace to your soul... the pain is real.

Jerry Gadiano3838 days ago
Pop Culture

Final Fantasy VII Remake To Be Spilt Into Episodes

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released in episodic form

Jerry Gadiano3877 days ago
Pop Culture

The 13 Sickest Limited Edition Playstaion and Xbox Consoles

We need more than just grey plastic these days.

Wil Jones3980 days ago

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