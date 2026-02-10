Chappell Roan Leaves Wasserman Agency After Epstein Files Discovery

Chappell Roan has officially cut ties with Wasserman, the powerhouse sports and entertainment agency, following renewed fallout over CEO Casey Wasserman’s appearance in the latest batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. According to USA Today, Roan announced the decision on Monday, February 9, addressing the situation directly in a statement shared to her Instagram Stories.

“No artist, agent or employee should be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” she wrote. While emphasizing her respect for the agency’s staff, Roan made it clear that remaining with Wasserman was no longer compatible with her principles. “Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values,” she added, noting that her departure reflects a belief in accountability and leadership that earns trust. Wasserman, founded by Casey Wasserman, represents major names across entertainment and sports, including actors, musicians, and Olympic athletes. However, scrutiny intensified after emails from 2003—exchanged between Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell—became public in the latest Epstein-related document release. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for her role in facilitating the sexual exploitation of minors. In a statement released January 31, Wasserman acknowledged the emails and expressed regret. “I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” he said. “I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

Wasserman has not been charged in connection with the Epstein or Maxwell cases. Roan’s exit comes amid growing unrest within the agency. Several artists have either left Wasserman or publicly demanded leadership changes. Best Coast singer Bethany Cosentino called the situation “inexcusable” in an open letter posted February 5, writing, “The position Casey Wasserman has put his agents in is inexcusable.” Beach Bunny described the allegations as “abhorrent and disturbing on every level,” while indie rock band Wednesday announced its departure on January 9. In its statement, Wednesday said the group was “aghast” upon learning of Wasserman’s communications with Maxwell and criticized his response, calling his attempts to “deflect and dismiss this situation deeply troubling.”