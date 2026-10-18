Music

'God is a Woman' Songwriter Reveals Song Was Intended for Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Versions of the song by Camila Cabello and Rita Ora have surfaced onto the internet in the years since Ariana Grande's official 2018 release.

One of Ariana Grande's biggest songs almost went to Beyoncé and JAY-Z
One of Ariana Grande's biggest songs almost went to Beyoncé and JAY-Z
Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh revealed that ‘God Is a Woman/ was initially considered for Beyoncé and JAY-Z before Ariana Grande claimed it for Sweetener.
  • Grande rejected plans for a rap feature, then wrote the verses, pre-chorus, and layered harmonies in one day.
  • The song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went four-times platinum, while another Sweetener track, “R.E.M.,” also evolved from a Beyoncé demo.

Ariana Grande has several chart-topping albums and hits. But one of her biggest songs almost went to someone else.

In an interview on Ross Golan’s And the Writer Is… podcast that dropped on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the host spoke with songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh — who publishes mononymously as Ilya. Ilya has written for several pop artists, including Grande, Ellie Goulding, Normani, Ed Sheeran, and Khalid. One of the standout tracks on Grande’s 2018 album Sweetener is “God is a Woman,” which was shopped around a few times before it ended up in Grande’s hands.

But in the interview, Ilya revealed that the song almost went to Beyoncé and JAY-Z, who released a joint album called Everything Is Love as The Carters that same year.

“It didn’t happen,” Ilya said when recalling the initial consideration for the husband-wife duo.

Over the years, several demos for “God is a Woman” have leaked to the internet, including versions by Camila Cabello and Rita Ora. But Ilya said he always had Grande in mind.

“When we started again with Ari, we were thinking maybe it could be her singing the chorus, and we’d get a rap feature, but then when she heard the song, she was like, ‘No, we're writing this for me.’ I was like, ‘Okay, fine.’ She just wrote all the verses and the pre-chorus and all those crazy harmonies that are in there. She did it all that day.”

Turns out, “God is a Woman” ended up right where it needed to be. The song has since become once of Grande’s biggest, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming certified four times platinum by the RIAA.

But this isn’t the only Beyoncé demo that ended up on Sweetener. Another song called “R.E.M.” was born from a Pharrell Williams-penned demo that previously went to Bey for her self-titled 2013 album. But before that, Williams shopped the song to T-Pain under the title “Dream” in 2011.

A song can go through many cycles before it ends up on wax. But through what appears to be divine intervention, Grande’s magic touch made these songs some of the biggest in her discography.

Related Stories

Courtney (Lela Hoffmeister) and Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James) have a little chat after she is busted for skipping class on 'Abbott Elementary.'
Pop Culture

What is Ishkabbible's? All About the Iconic Eatery Featured on 'Abbott Elementary'

Who hasn't cut class to visit a beloved sandwich shop?

Alex Gonzalez10 hours ago
Tyla is planning to give $50,000 worth of scholarship money to women studying music.
Music

Tyla to Give 10 Scholarships to Women Studying Music

The South African superstar's new scholarship will support students in six U.S. cities and her home country, with applications already open.

Alex Gonzalez3 days ago
US singer SZA poses for a photocall ahead of the Dior Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2026/2027 collection as part of the Men Paris Fashion Week in Paris on January 21, 2026.
Pop Culture

SZA Buys Artist's Sculpture After Troll Trashes His Work: 'Being a Hater Gets Expensive'

The 'Good Days' hitmaker reminded us that kindess goes a long way.

Alex Gonzalez3 days ago

Trending

1
Music50 Cent Says He Was Never Ashamed to Learn His Mother Was Gay
2
MusicLil Baby Unveils 'Fresh' Tracklist That Includes Future and Young Thug Feature
3
MusicEminem and Kid Rock’s Relationship, Explained: How “Heal My Faith” Happened
4
MusicMethod Man Reacts to Hearing Wu-Tang Clan's 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' for First Time
5
BetsThe Best and Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names for NBA 2026-27
6
Pop CultureSomeone Built a Free 'Friday' Fighting Game That's Playable in Your Browser

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App