'God is a Woman' Songwriter Reveals Song Was Intended for Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Ariana Grande has several chart-topping albums and hits. But one of her biggest songs almost went to someone else.

In an interview on Ross Golan’s And the Writer Is… podcast that dropped on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the host spoke with songwriter Ilya Salmanzadeh — who publishes mononymously as Ilya. Ilya has written for several pop artists, including Grande, Ellie Goulding, Normani, Ed Sheeran, and Khalid. One of the standout tracks on Grande’s 2018 album Sweetener is “God is a Woman,” which was shopped around a few times before it ended up in Grande’s hands.

But in the interview, Ilya revealed that the song almost went to Beyoncé and JAY-Z, who released a joint album called Everything Is Love as The Carters that same year.

“It didn’t happen,” Ilya said when recalling the initial consideration for the husband-wife duo.

Over the years, several demos for “God is a Woman” have leaked to the internet, including versions by Camila Cabello and Rita Ora. But Ilya said he always had Grande in mind.