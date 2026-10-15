Tyla to Give 10 Scholarships to Women Studying Music

This week, the South African hitmaker announced her That Girl Music Scholarship . Named after a standout track from her critically acclaimed album A*Pop, the That Girl Music Scholarship will be awarded to 10 female students pursuing music and arts-related degrees at eligible colleges and universities in the U.S. and South Africa. The $5,000 scholarship comes by way of a partnership between Sony Music and the Institute of International Education.

Tyla is currently slaying the music landscape. But while she's still laying the foundation for what will be a fruitful career, she’s already keeping an eye out for the next generation of artists.

Among the cities in which the recipients will be selected are New York City, Washington, D.C., Tampa, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles. Four scholarships will go to students from Tyla's home country of South Africa. Each recipient will be selected on the criteria of academic excellence, as well as financial need.

To qualify, U.S. applicants must be enrolled at eligible institutions near select tour stops, while South African applicants may already be enrolled or be entering university in 2027. Applicants must submit a personal statement of up to 3,000 characters, a 30-second video, a school transcript and estimated tuition and mandatory fees. U.S. applicants must also provide financial aid information.

In addition to the tuition money, the recipients will also receive tickets to Tyla’s concert, as well as a meet-and-greet session with Tyla herself.

Tyla first began putting out music in 2019, and has since had a fulfilling career. She’s dropped several hits, including “Water,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her latest album A*Pop has spawned the viral hit “Chanel,” as well as the buzzy Zara Larsson collab “She Did It Again.” With her latest era, Tyla has locked in her status as the global superstar of the moment, and her ongoing A*Pop World Tour is already drawing in a large and growing fan base.