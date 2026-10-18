What is Ishkabbible's? All About the Iconic Eatery Featured on 'Abbott Elementary'

The South Street favorite has welcomed Wiz Khalifa, Usher, Hayley Williams, and Jill Scott, and its popularity spawned Ishkabibble’s II on the same block.

In the latest episode of Abbott Elementary, a young student plays hooky and visits an iconic sandwich institution. The episode, titled “Check-Ins,” aired on ABC last Wednesday, Oct. 14, and during the episode, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) catches her former student Courtney (Lela Hoffmeister) skipping class. Janine later learns that Courtney is acting out as her parents are in the midst of a divorce. While Janine tries to maintain an open dialogue with Courtney, Courtney shuts down her efforts.

But after a firm, but loving chat with Principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), Courtney begins to open up to Janine. Janine admits she used to skip school to go to the art museum, then asks if Courtney went home. Courtney said she didn’t want to go home, and opted to visit Philadelphia’s South Street district. Janine jokingly asked “You went clubbing,” before Courtney admitted she went to a place called Ishkabibble’s, ordered a cheesesteak, and walked around. Those unfamiliar with Philly may be surprised to hear “Ishkabibble’s,” but the eatery is one of the city’s most revered. Ishkabibble’s first opened in 1979. The shop’s name refers to a term meaning "I should worry?" or "Who cares?.” Often mistaken for Yiddish, the word “ishkabibble” isn’t actually Yiddish. But these sandwiches are worth caring for.