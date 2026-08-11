Suge Knight Argues 2Pac Murder Trial Has 'Nothing to Do With Me,' Wants to Be Left Out of It

Suge Knight is reiterating his reluctance to take part in the Tupac Shakur murder trial.

The Death Row Records co-founder was in the car with 2Pac when he was fatally shot in Paradise, Nevada in 1996. Now, nearly three decades removed from the iconic West Coast rap star’s shooting death at the age of 25, all eyes are on a murder trial centered on Duane “Keffe D” Davis.

Knight, however, has no interest in taking part. As he sees it, the trial has “nothing to do with me.”

"They make me come there against my will, if Keffe D's lawyers bring me there, it don't look good for him,” he said in a recent interview with ABC News. “If the prosecution brings me there, it don't look good for them. Leave me out of it.”

Knight went on to compare hypothetically taking the stand against Davis to shooting someone in the head, arguing that the former is worse because it would be akin to dying “a million times.”