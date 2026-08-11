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Suge Knight Argues 2Pac Murder Trial Has 'Nothing to Do With Me,' Wants to Be Left Out of It

The Death Row co-founder has no interest in taking part in the trial of accused murder orchestrator Duane "Keffe D" Davis.

Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight at an event. Tupac wears a black suit, while Suge Knight is in a maroon jacket and hat with gold chains.
Image via Getty/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Suge Knight is reiterating his reluctance to take part in the Tupac Shakur murder trial.

The Death Row Records co-founder was in the car with 2Pac when he was fatally shot in Paradise, Nevada in 1996. Now, nearly three decades removed from the iconic West Coast rap star’s shooting death at the age of 25, all eyes are on a murder trial centered on Duane “Keffe D” Davis.

Knight, however, has no interest in taking part. As he sees it, the trial has “nothing to do with me.”

"They make me come there against my will, if Keffe D's lawyers bring me there, it don't look good for him,” he said in a recent interview with ABC News. “If the prosecution brings me there, it don't look good for them. Leave me out of it.”

Knight went on to compare hypothetically taking the stand against Davis to shooting someone in the head, arguing that the former is worse because it would be akin to dying “a million times.”

The interview comes as Knight continues serving out a voluntary manslaughter sentence in a San Diego correctional facility. Though behind bars, Knight, who turned 61 in April, has frequently made headlines thanks to his commentary on various noteworthy developments, including the since-concluded trafficking and racketeering trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

This also isn’t the first time Knight has expressed defiance at the possibility of being pulled into the Keffe D proceedings, as he told TMZ back in 2023 that he “wouldn’t testify” or “none of that shit.”

Davis, 63, is alleged to have orchestrated 2Pac’s 1996 murder, but is not accused of pulling the trigger. He has pleaded not guilty in the case, asserting last year that his past remarks about the killing were merely financially incentivized fabrications.

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