Drake Performs From Balcony at Lil Yachty's Show, Tells Fans He's 'Finishing the Album'

With For All the Dogs now days away from its expected release, Drake carved out time to hit up Lil Yachty’s Field Trip Tour show in Toronto.
While there, naturally, Drake gave fellow attendees a surprise performance from the balcony. Footage shared by fans showed the “Summer Games” sequel denier performing "Meltdown" and "Rich Flex" from the balcony, where he and his son Adonis also watched Yachty’s set.
At one point, the 6 God gave fans a quick update on the behind-the-scenes Dogs work.
“By the way, I came from the studio finishing the album,” he told the crowd, later reminding them he would be back with some shows of his own in a matter of days.
The It's All a Blur Tour is set to hit the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Oct. 6 and 7. The tour, the bulk of which featured 21 Savage as a co-headliner, then lands in Columbus for the final presently scheduled date.
Meanwhile, Yachty's Field Trip experience is just getting started. Shows in the coming days include stops in Nashville, Austin, San Diego, and elsewhere. Due to fan demand, Yachty added several additional stops to the tour back in July.
Yachty recently spoke with Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo for Complex about the tour, his partnership with C4, and his own work on Dogs. At the time, Yachty said the impending album was "all I really been listening to." He also expressed excitement about the climate in which Dogs will be released.
"What's happening right now? Nothing," Yachty said. "You know what I'm saying? So, being a part of something that's being created that is so fresh, it's so here, it's so ready, you know what I'm saying? Like it's, it's ready and I think that's the part."