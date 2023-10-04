Drake Performs From Balcony at Lil Yachty's Show, Tells Fans He's 'Finishing the Album'

Yachty recently spoke with Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo for Complex about the tour, his partnership with C4, and his own work on Dogs. At the time, Yachty said the impending album was "all I really been listening to." He also expressed excitement about the climate in which Dogs will be released.

"What's happening right now? Nothing," Yachty said. "You know what I'm saying? So, being a part of something that's being created that is so fresh, it's so here, it's so ready, you know what I'm saying? Like it's, it's ready and I think that's the part."

See Yachty's full conversation with Complex here.