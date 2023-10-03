Drake Poses With Model and Baby for Wallet Photos in ‘Table for One’ Teaser

Drake’s next album, For All the Dogs, will be here soon.
The Toronto native teased his impending drop on Instagram on Monday, with promo for a new episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Table For One.
“Table For One on Sound 42 @siriusxm Thursday at 9 pm EST,” he wrote, alongside an image of a wallet that contained photos of him posing with a woman and a baby, in what appears to be a family photoshoot.
The woman in the picture is Paige Woolen, who commented, “We cute.” The Instagram model also runs the IG account @dudesinthedm, where she posts screenshots of people who send her lewd messages.
Mid-September saw the release of Drake and SZA’s first-ever collaboration, “Slime You Out,” which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. A day after the song’s arrival, Drizzy announced that he delayed For All the Dogs due to his It’s All a Blur Tour. The release date was pushed from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6.
“Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show," Drake wrote on his IG Story. "I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure."
This month sees the close of Drake and 21 Savage’s It's All a Blur Tour, with final stops in Nashville (Oct. 1-2) before back-to-back nights in Drake's Toronto hometown.