Drake Poses With Model and Baby for Wallet Photos in ‘Table for One’ Teaser

Drake’s next album, For All the Dogs, will be here soon.

The Toronto native teased his impending drop on Instagram on Monday, with promo for a new episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Table For One.

“Table For One on Sound 42 @siriusxm Thursday at 9 pm EST,” he wrote, alongside an image of a wallet that contained photos of him posing with a woman and a baby, in what appears to be a family photoshoot.