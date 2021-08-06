Nas’ latest Hit Boy-produced studio album, King’s Disease II, dropped last night, loaded with star-studded features. But none got the people talking quite like “EPMD 2,” which saw the Queensbridge rapper join forces with Eminem.



Heck, even 50 Cent chimed in.

In Em’s verse, the Detroit native pays homage to some of the legends that rap has lost over the last few years. “R.I.P. out to DMX, Stezo, E and Nipsey/Ecstasy and Prince Markie Dee, MF DOOM, I hit 50 via text/ Told him that I love him ‘cause I don’t even know when I’ma see him next,” Em spits.

50 appeared moved enough by the name check to share the verse on social media, telling people just “shut the f*ck up and listen.”

“No you can not front on this verse,” he captioned the clip. You just gotta listen. Shut the f*ck up and listen.”

Later in the verse, Em also shouts out some of the living legends in hip-hop, including Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne, and reflects on being grateful to have his name next to theirs. “And my name’s with the Kanes, and the Waynes, and the Jays/ And the Dres, and the Yes, and the Drakes/ And the J Dillas, Jadas, Cool Js, and the Ras/ And amazin’ as Nas is, and praise to the Gods of this/ Shout to the golden age of hip-hop and the name of this song is,” he raps/.

“EPMD 2” is a sequel to “EPMD” that was featured on the first King’s Disease. While Em had a standout verse, the EPMD rap duo of E and PMD also delivered some standout bars, and Nas weaved together another impressive performance, as he did on the entire album.