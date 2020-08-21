God's Son has returned to reclaim his throne.

Nas linked with Hit-Boy on his new album, titled King’s Disease. The project is exclusively produced by the beatmaker. The album released on Friday and is also executive produced by Hit-Boy, as well as Gabriel "G Code" Zardes.

Hit-Boy first teased the album with Nas when he dropped a preview of their work together during his hits battle with Boi-1da. This anticipation continued to grow leading up to the release of the album's first single, "Ultra Black." While "Ultra Black" proved that Nas' sword is still sharp, it was the tracklist that turned heads.

It was only right that Nas' return was accompanied with a reunion of The Firm.

Nas also welcomed some young fresh faces into his world. He links up with Brooklyn's hottest up and coming rapper, Fivio Foreign, for a New York-centric track, "Spicy," that also features ASAP Ferg. Lil Durk continues to collect hip-hop's version of the Infinity Stones by following his verse on Drake's "Laugh Now, Cry Later" with an appearance on Nas' King’s Disease. Also, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Charlie Wilson, Anderson. Paak, and more throw Nas lobs on this album.

Listen to Nas' latest album, King’s Disease, with Hit-Boy below.