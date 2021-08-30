21 Savage stopped by Gillie Da King and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast and spoke about the importance of artists owning their masters.

“I had a platinum album before I signed my [first] deal,” 21 explained. “I own my masters right now. Every song you’ve ever heard, I own it. I got a 70/30 split with my label. I make more money off my album sales than I do off touring. For a lot of rappers, most of their money comes from touring.”

You can check out the episode up top.

It isn’t the first time the 28-year-old rapper has flexed ownership of his masters. In January 2017, fresh off the enormous success of his 2016 collaborative EP with Metro Boomin, Savage Mode, 21 leveraged a deal with L.A. Reid’s Epic Records that awarded him 100 percent ownership of all master recordings.

Two years later, shortly after Chris Brown signed a deal with RCA Records that allowed him to own his masters, Savage made a point to remind people that he, too, owned his: “I own 100% of my masters,” he tweeted hours after Breezy’s deal was announced.

21 Savage has plenty of reason to boast. Along with a pair of platinum albums, 2017’s Issa Album and 2018’s I Am > I Was, 21 has earned 11 platinum-certified singles as a lead artist: “Bank Account” (6x platinum), “A Lot” (5x), “X” (2x), “No Heart” (2x), “Runnin” (1x), “Mr. Right Now” (1x), “Can’t Leave Without It” (1x), “Ghostface Killers” (1x), “Rap Saved Me” (1x), “Red Opps” (1x), and “Ball W/O You” (1x).