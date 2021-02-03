Why waste time when you were born with so much talent.

Toddler Luca Yupanqui is already set to release her first album. Her debut album will reportedly be the world's first LP comprised of sounds recorded from sounds inside the womb.

Both of her parents are musicians. Her mother, Elizabeth Hart, is a member of the psych-rock band Psychic Ills while her father, Iván Diaz Mathé, has worked with arists like Lee "Scratch" Perry. During a 5-hour meditation session, Hart and Diaz Mathé recorded Yupanqui in utero via electrodes on Hart’s abdomen. They then used biosonic MIDI technology to transcribe the vibrations into synthesizers. The recordings were then edited down with little tampering from Luca's parents.

"[They were] trying to intervene as little as possible, allowing Luca’s message to exist in its raw form," a statement from the couple reads.

These recordings became the album, Sounds of the Unborn, which will be released on April 2 through the Sacred Bones Record Label. Luca was part of the mixing and mastering process as well, the label said.

"Her awareness of what was happening was astounding," the label told The Guardian. "She would open her eyes wide and stare at her parents, seemingly recognizing her own sounds from the womb, knowing that they were revisiting those rituals that made them come together as one."

Listen to one of Luca Yupanqui's records below.