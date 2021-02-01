The Weeknd teamed up with Postmates to do something special for Black History Month.

The Weeknd kicked off Black History Month by choosing Tampa, Florida's Black-owned Mama's Southern Soul Food restaurant to feed frontline healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood. The 150 meals were delivered by Postmates to recognize the essential workers' efforts to keep the community safe.

These meals mark the official launch of The Weeknd's initiative with Postmates. The singer became the first entertainer to highlight Black-owned restaurants in a national Postmates campaign when he created a Black-owned national merchant collection for Black History Month.

Following the events of last summer, Postmates decided to promote local Black-owned restaurants on the app's front page. The Weeknd's collaboration with the company will revive this option allowing users to see the collection of local options at the top of their feed when using the Postmates app.

His partnership also preludes his performance during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show. By choosing Mama's Southern Soul Food, The Weeknd is giving back to the Tampa community which will host the big game. Also, the employees at AdventHealth Carrollwood who were fed by the meals work at a facility that is less than three miles from Raymond James Stadium where the Super Bowl will be played.