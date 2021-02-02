Pop star and internet savant Doja Cat is climbing the Billboard charts yet again thanks to a new TikTok challenge that incorporates her 2019 song “Streets.”

The #SilhouetteChallenge is breathing new life into the hypnotic track that comes from Doja’s latest album Hot Pink, which was released back on Nov. 7, 2019. With it, the era of sultry TikTok challenges continues, as we move on from the #BussItChallenge to a new trend where users orchestrate creative red lighting and stand in various doorways to show off their figures.

The song broke into the Hot 100 earlier this month, and has now jumped to the No. 25 spot thanks to the viral challenge. The song is also shooting up Spotify's charts, currently appearing at No. 10 on the streaming platform's Top 200 list.

The viral trend even encouraged the singer herself to get back on TikTok to participate.

should i do the silhouette challenge? — PLANET HER 2021 (@DojaCat) January 28, 2021

The #SilhouetteChallenge uses an edit of “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” and "Streets” concocted by Giulia Di Nicolantonio. That specific version has appeared in nearly 300,000 videos as of this post. On TikTok the hashtag #Silhouette has received 526 million cumulative views on the app, with #SilhouetteChallenge having recieved 217 million cumulative views.

Doja is already dominating the Billboard Hot 100 after joining forces with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion for the remix of “34+35.” This marks yet another Doja Cat track to become a hit after circulating on TikTok, including her songs “Say So,” “Cyber Sex,” and “Like That,” which also appear on Hot Pink.

Check out some #SilhouetteChallenge entries below.