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We’ve all seen viral dances & challenges make their way from TikTok. From ‘Bezos Song' to 'Know Yourself Challenge', here are the best TikTok trends.Manseen Logan
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has begun urging TikTok to speak with educators in different states to “stop this reckless content.”Jordan Rose
TikTok joined the growing chorus of those warning against the dangers of the "Milk Crate Challenge," which has taken over social media in recent weeks.Brad Callas
Snoop Dogg was a guest on Monday's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' where he provided his unique brand of commentary for a "Milk Crate Challenge" video.tara mahadevan