Challenges

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LeBron James in a Lakers jersey during a basketball game, smiling with his hands on his hips.
Sports

LeBron James Nails Lyrics Challenge, Silences Longtime ‘Doesn’t Know the Lyrics’ Meme

The Lakers star proves fans wrong, delivering a near-perfect performance across multiple songs in a viral moment.

Mark Elibert116 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Halle Berry attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Crime 101" at The United Theater on Broadway on February 10, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Takes Part in Viral ‘90s Trend: ‘Had Fools Falling in Love’

The Academy Award winner cheekily referenced her 1998 film 'Why Do Fools Fall In Love' while participating in the online trend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams128 days ago
'Survivor' Live Finale Returns with Nationwide Challenge
Pop Culture

‘Survivor’ Live Finale Returns With Nationwide Challenge

Fans are invited to participate in the Survivor 50 Challenge, a cross-country hunt culminating in tickets to the live season finale.

Bernadette Giacomazzo187 days ago
CARDIFF, WALES - AUGUST 25: Will Smith performs onstage during a concert at Cardiff Castle on August 25, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 09: Cedric The Entertainer, Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx attend 13th Annual Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala Honoring Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal, And Joe Torre at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Will Smith Calls on Kevin Hart and Jamie Foxx to Join 'Frolicking' Challenge

The actor's "core Blackness" was "blocking" him from doing the challenge on his own.

Jaelani Turner-Williams317 days ago
Instagram
Pop Culture

Influencer Breaks Spine After Falling off Kitchen Counter in Nicki Minaj TikTok Challenge Attempt

Mariana Barutkina tried balancing herself in heels on a stack of baby food eight weeks after giving birth.

Jaelani Turner-Williams347 days ago
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Nicki Minaj
Music

What Is the Nicki Minaj TikTok Trend That Even Ciara Is Doing?

Minaj's poolside pose in her 2013 music video for "High School" inspired the TikTok trend.

tara mahadevan358 days ago
Clint Ogbenna, aka Clint 419, at the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week.
Style

Clint 419 Challenges Troll Hating on Corteiz to Design Collection

He offered to give £5,000 if they could design anything that meets his standards.

Joe Price550 days ago
Mr. Beast in a Nike sweatshirt and cap stands smiling in front of a colorful TikTok and House Party backdrop.
Pop Culture

MrBeast Shares 'Beast Games' Trailer Where 1,000 Contestants Compete for $5 Million

The participants' challenges include monster trucks, a pirate ship, and jumping out of a helicopter.

tara mahadevan589 days ago
Split image. Left: Yadira Ramirez wearing a Waffle House uniform. Right: Ramirez dancing in a recording studio with Latto.
Music

Latto Linked With Waffle House Employee Who Says She Was Fired for Filming 'Brokey Challenge' at Work

"Brokey" is the latest single off Latto's newest album 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea.'

Alex Ocho661 days ago
MrBeast, wearing a white jacket over a black shirt, smiles while holding an award at a public event
Pop Culture

MrBeast's Team Responds to Accusations of Unsafe Amazon Show Conditions, Blames CrowdStrike Incident

The show titled 'Beast Games,' featuring participants competing for a $5 million prize, began filming its first installment in Las Vegas last month, where several contestants reported unsafe conditions.

Alex Ocho714 days ago
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A woman wearing a red sweatshirt and black leggings walks on a treadmill inside a Taco Bell. Inset shows a smartwatch screen displaying steps and miles walked
Pop Culture

TikTok Creator Goes Viral for Running 10-Hour Marathon Inside of a Taco Bell

Armed with a treadmill and a water bottle full of Baja Blast, content creator Ugh_Madison, went viral for her latest challenge on TikTok.

Alex Ocho770 days ago
Music

Jim Jones Will Put Up $100K to Battle Any Rapper From His Era: ‘They Trying to Do Everything But Rap’

The Dipset MC let his peers know he's "giving out all smoke" in 2024.

Brad Callas913 days ago
Music

JID on “Surround Sound” Success and Finding His Voice: ‘I Always Show Respect to Writers’

On X, the Atlanta rapper joked "we making it out the hood" ahead of his ABC News interview.

Jaelani Turner-Williams920 days ago
6ix9ine performing in Miami in 2021
Music

6ix9ine Downplays Gym Attack by Introducing LA Fitness Challenge

6ix9ine took to Instagram on Monday to introduce the LA Fitness Challenge as a way to make fun of his assault last month, which left him hospitalized.

taramhdvn1187 days ago
screenshot of news story youtube vid
Life

Police Suspect TikTok Challenge Contributed to Car Crash Killing 4 Teens

Four teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were killed in a car crash in Buffalo after police believe they participated in an alarming TikTok challenge.

Jose Martinez1360 days ago
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nyquil chicken screenshot from youtube
Life

FDA Issues Warning Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Amid TikTok Challenge

The FDA is warning against a recent social media challenge in which people are cooking chicken in the over-the-counter cold medicine NyQuil.

Brad Callas1397 days ago
Funk Flex backstage at event in 2016
Music

Funk Flex Issues Challenge to Juelz Santana: 'Get Me a Song by Next Thursday'

Just a few weeks after launching his new independent label I Can’t Feel My Face, Juelz Santana has been challenged by Funk Flex to drop new music.

Brad Callas1449 days ago

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