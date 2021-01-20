Doja Cat is stepping away from TikTok, sharing that she's "not comfortable" making posts on the platform anymore in a series of vulnerable tweets.

“I’m not comfortable making TikToks anymore,” the "Best Friend" rapper tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “I feel like something is wrong with me. Y’all got me.”

TikTok aided in the pop star's exponential rise to fame, where her tracks including "Like That" and "Say So" circulated the platform with corresponding viral dances. Doja responded to one fan stating that commenters were “unintentionally gaslighting" her.

"i’ve actually struggled w shit before and i have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when i read that kind of shit," she tweeted.

Doja entered the spotlight after her comedic music video for the track "Mooo!" went viral in 2018. She's known for her hilariously absurd posts and matching personality. It seems like those days may be numbered as Doja's mainstream success continues to rise and she looks to be take more seriously as an artist.

Doja Cat recently hopped on the remix of Ariana Grande's track "34+35" with Megan Thee Stallion.