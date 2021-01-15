Ariana Grande’s “34+35” single has received some additional star power.

Less than three months after the original was released, the Grammy-winning singer has unleashed its official remix, featuring contributions from Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat.

Grande teased the new iteration on Instagram this week, sharing a 16-second video clip that featured two silhouettes with question marks.

Hours before the remix’s release, Grande confirmed Megan and Doja were the mystery guests, as many Arianators had predicted. Doja’s involvement was pretty much a given, as she had teased her verse all the way back in November.

"Add up the numbers or get behind that/Play and rewind that, listen, you'll find that/I want that 69 without Tekashi/And I want your body and I make it obvious/Wake up the neighbors, we got an audience,"Doja Cat raps on the track.

The original version of “34+35” appeared on Grande’s sixth studio album, Positions, which arrived at the end of October.

You can stream the “34+35” remix via Apple Music and Spotify below.