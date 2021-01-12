There’s a new challenge taking over TikTok. Last year was all about the Don’t Rush Challenge and the Savage Challenge, but this year everyone is showing off their glo-ups and sharp editing skills with the Buss It Challenge.

The challenge, which uses Texas rapper Erica Banks’ song, “Buss It,” is simple and fun to pull off. It just takes two different outfits, some video editing knowledge, and twerking skills (you don’t really have to know how to dance though).

While Banks’ song was originally released in 2020, the track has really started to take off in the first couple weeks of 2021. The challenge is so popular right now that it’s trending on Twitter and a number of celebrities have already shared their own videos. In case you’re looking to hop on the movement, here is a rundown of what you need to know about the Buss It Challenge.