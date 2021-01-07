Nav hosts a spooky house party in the new visuals for his Emergency Tsunami track "Young Wheezy" featuring Gunna and a cameo appearance from Travis Scott.

Directed by Spike Jordan, the seemingly Halloween-inspired video takes the lyrics of the track literally when Nav says it costs an "arm and a leg" to see him perform by making it the actual cost of admission to go to the house party. There are also a load of other spooky visual effects added throughout to really match the energy of the video from giving Gunna a mouth on his palm, people's eyes doing crazy things, and more.

After being responsible for producing the entirety of Nav's last project Emergency Tsunami, Wheezy was also seen throughout this video. Their project debuted at No. 6 with 42,000 equivalent album units when it dropped. Prior to the release of that, Nav's last album Good Intentions earned him his second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, earning 135,000 equivalent album units, 62,000 of which were from streaming, and 73,000 that came from album sales.

Watch Nav's new music video for his track "Young Wheezy" featuring Gunna up top.